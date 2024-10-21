In the 3+ flirt show "Bachelorette", candidate Mike Cees tried to win the heart of Chanelle Wyrsch from Zug in 2020. With little success. Now the DJ is in legal trouble. He is wanted by warrant. 3+

Reality TV actor Mike Cees failed on the "Bachelorette" with Chanelle Wyrsch in 2020. Since then, he has been on the German TV landscape. Now he's in trouble: the public prosecutor's office is investigating him for fraud.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you DJ Mike Cees vied for the heart of Zug pop singer Chanelle Wyrsch in the 2020 "Bachelorette" matchmaking show - and failed. Mike Cees attracted attention with his casual remarks.

The DJ has since become a reality TV tourist and has appeared on other show formats such as "Kampf der Realitystars" and "Prominent getrennt". Cees lives in Dubai.

The senior public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt/Oder has issued a warrant for his arrest. It is a case of fraud. Show more

Mike Cees caused trouble among the "Bachelorette" contestants with his cheeky and crude remarks. In 2020, the DJ tried to win the heart of single woman Chanelle Wyrsch on 3+ - and was rebuffed with his manner.

Since then, the 36-year-old has appeared in other reality formats such as "Kampf der Realitystars" and "Prominent getrennt". There he continued to polarize viewers with his snark and his manner.

Now Mike Cees is making headlines again. Mike Cees is wanted by the senior public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt/Oder - by warrant of arrest, reports "Bild.de". The case has the file number: 201 Js 2811/22 V. It was issued at the beginning of September. Chief public prosecutor Kai Münch confirmed the arrest warrant when asked by the German newspaper.

The charge? Public prosecutor Münch says: "This is about a fine from a fraud trial from three years ago."

Mike Cees, real name Mike Monballijn, was sentenced to a fine of 4000 euros at the time. However, he has not yet paid this - despite several reminders. Münch continues: "That's why he now has to spend 80 days in prison as an alternative if he doesn't pay."

Mike Cees: "I oppose the proceedings"

The trial against Mike Cees, which has not yet been made public, is the result of a complaint filed by an alleged business partner. The accusation is that Cees has not paid financial claims for allegedly rendered services. He now has to defend himself in court against these accusations.

On Sunday afternoon, "Bild" reached reality star Mike Cees by telephone. Mike Cees says: "I know about the arrest warrant, but I am defending myself against the proceedings and the fine imposed."

The reality actor emphasizes that his lawyer has already filed an appeal against the verdict. "This is simply a scandal," he added, underlining his determination to fight the allegations.

Cees is presumed innocent.

