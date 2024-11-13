Princess Kate is "well enough" to host the Christmas concert as per tradition, according to a statement from the palace. Danny Lawson/PA Wire/dpa

The Princess of Wales has announced that she feels well enough to lead her annual Christmas concert. She will be accompanied by Prince William and other high-ranking royals.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Princess of Wales, Kate, will lead the traditional "Together at Christmas" concert, supported by the royal family, despite her recently completed cancer treatment.

The concert at Westminster Abbey is dedicated to 1600 silent heroes who have distinguished themselves through charity and commitment to their communities.

Alongside the festive music, the service aims to create a moment to reflect on love and empathy in difficult times. Show more

The Princess of Wales has announced some happy news: She is well enough to perform her traditional Christmas concert. She will be joined by Prince William and other members of the royal family to film the festive event.

This year's concert, which will be broadcast on Christmas Eve, takes on a special significance as both Kate, 42, and King Charles, 75, have recently been treated for cancer. Fittingly, the concert at Westminster Abbey in London will honor 1600 silent heroes who have sacrificed their time for family, friends or volunteering.

This announcement follows Prince William's recent appeal for more empathy in the world. The recording will take place on Friday, December 6 and will be accompanied by the choirs of Westminster Abbey and singers Olivia Dean, Paloma Faith and Gregory Porter.

Reflecting on the meaning of love and empathy

Kate will be hosting the "Together at Christmas" concert for the fourth time. A further 15 concerts are also planned across the country, including at Blackpool Tower and the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro.

In recent years, Kate has played the piano while William has delivered Bible readings. Their children George (11), Charlotte (9), and Louis (6), have also always attended.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said yesterday: "This year's service provides a moment to reflect on the importance of love and empathy and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives. The service will shine a spotlight on people who have shown love, kindness and empathy in their communities."

Last year was "terrible"

In September, Kate announced that she had completed her chemotherapy. Last weekend, she attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

William recently described the past year as "terrible". The Queen announced yesterday that she is on the mend following a chest infection. Camilla, 77, told the Booker Prize finalists at Clarence House: "I'm much better. A bit of a cough, but I really wanted to be here."

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

