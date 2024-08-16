After coming out: Ralf and Cora Schumacher are at loggerheads - Gallery Ralf Schumacher's coming out is now making new waves (archive image). Image: dpa Ralf Schumacher's coming out is now making new waves (archive image). Image: dpa After coming out: Ralf and Cora Schumacher are at loggerheads - Gallery Ralf Schumacher's coming out is now making new waves (archive image). Image: dpa Ralf Schumacher's coming out is now making new waves (archive image). Image: dpa

The racing driver and his ex-wife have a public exchange of words. One of the key questions: when and how did Cora find out about the coming out?

A month ago, Ralf Schumacher came out as gay on Instagram.

His ex-wife Cora Schumacher is now complaining that she was not informed about her ex-husband Ralf's coming out in advance.

It "stabbed her in the heart", said the 47-year-old in an interview with Der Spiegel. Show more

Cora Schumacher says she was not informed in advance about her ex-husband Ralf's coming out. "I wish Ralf had included me or at least let me in on it. I would have seen that as a sign of respect. Instead, I found out about his coming out from the media," she told Der Spiegel. The 49-year-old made his homosexuality public a month ago and announced his relationship with his boyfriend Etienne.

After his ex-wife's interview, the former racing driver described his view of things on Instagram on Friday: "With all the back and forth, I would like to make it clear that Cora congratulated us in September 2023 because she thought we had got married." She was happy too. He ignored the 47-year-old's criticism that he should have informed her about coming out in advance. He concluded his post with the words: "We both just want to be left in peace."

Ex-wife speaks of a "stab in the heart"

Ralf Schumacher is the brother of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher and used to be a successful racing driver himself. He was married to Cora Schumacher, but the couple have been separated for many years.

Cora Schumacher expressed her bitterness in Der Spiegel. She was "heartbroken" that Ralf had not spoken to her before he came out, said the 47-year-old.

