Lupus disease Selena Gomez: "Can't carry my own children"

dpa

10.9.2024 - 09:36

The actress talks about her health and makes a sad revelation. (Archive image)
The actress talks about her health and makes a sad revelation. (Archive image)
Selena Gomez is known for her open approach to her health problems - now she talks about the consequences for her family planning in an interview.

10.09.2024, 09:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Selena Gomez explained that she is unable to have children of her own for health reasons, which has put an emotional strain on her.
  • The 32-year-old entertainer is grateful for alternative ways such as surrogacy and adoption to fulfill her desire to become a mother.
  • Gomez has suffered from the autoimmune disease lupus since 2013 and had to receive a kidney transplant in 2017.
US actress and singer Selena Gomez talks about not being able to become a mother for health reasons. "I've never said this before, but unfortunately I can't carry my own children," the 32-year-old told Vanity Fair magazine ."I have a lot of medical problems that would put my life and the baby's life in danger." She had to grieve about this for some time.

She considers it a blessing that there are wonderful people who are willing to make surrogacy or adoption possible. "I am really grateful that there are other options for people who would love to be a mother." She continues: "I am one of those people. I'm excited to see what this journey will look like, but it will look a little different."

Gomez was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus in 2013, which affected her kidneys. In 2017, she had to undergo a kidney transplant - the organ was donated by a friend.

dpa

