The actress talks about her health and makes a sad revelation.

Selena Gomez is known for her open approach to her health problems - now she talks about the consequences for her family planning in an interview.

US actress and singer Selena Gomez talks about not being able to become a mother for health reasons. "I've never said this before, but unfortunately I can't carry my own children," the 32-year-old told Vanity Fair magazine ."I have a lot of medical problems that would put my life and the baby's life in danger." She had to grieve about this for some time.

She considers it a blessing that there are wonderful people who are willing to make surrogacy or adoption possible. "I am really grateful that there are other options for people who would love to be a mother." She continues: "I am one of those people. I'm excited to see what this journey will look like, but it will look a little different."

Gomez was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus in 2013, which affected her kidneys. In 2017, she had to undergo a kidney transplant - the organ was donated by a friend.

