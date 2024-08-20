"The Bear" season 3: So many fancy menus, but no one is hungry Although the third season continues to revolve around the restaurant "The Bear", the appeal of the first two seasons tends to fall by the wayside. Image: FX Networks Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) is trying to be as exclusive as possible: The menu is supposed to change daily, which is how he wants to secure a Michelin star. Image: FX Networks The food in "The Bear" is always at the heart of the series, but loses its heart and soul with this daring innovation. That's why character Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) also doubts Carmy's plan. Image: FX Networks Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is undergoing a transformation: from being a stubborn chef in a failing sandwich store, he is now suddenly in the world of haute cuisine - and still has to find his feet. Image: FX Networks Marcus (Lionel Boyce) is dealing with the death of his mother this season - and actually wants to deepen his love of dessert creations. Image: FX Networks "The Bear" season 3: So many fancy menus, but no one is hungry Although the third season continues to revolve around the restaurant "The Bear", the appeal of the first two seasons tends to fall by the wayside. Image: FX Networks Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) is trying to be as exclusive as possible: The menu is supposed to change daily, which is how he wants to secure a Michelin star. Image: FX Networks The food in "The Bear" is always at the heart of the series, but loses its heart and soul with this daring innovation. That's why character Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) also doubts Carmy's plan. Image: FX Networks Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is undergoing a transformation: from being a stubborn chef in a failing sandwich store, he is now suddenly in the world of haute cuisine - and still has to find his feet. Image: FX Networks Marcus (Lionel Boyce) is dealing with the death of his mother this season - and actually wants to deepen his love of dessert creations. Image: FX Networks

After food played a major role in the first two seasons of "The Bear", it comes up a little short in the third. Because Carmy and his crew want a Michelin star, the latter relies on too much innovation.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the third season of "The Bear", the series struggles to maintain an emotional connection to the food, although the food is still visually appealing.

Main characters Marcus and Richie navigate uncharted territory to support Carmy's ambitious goal of achieving a Michelin star.

In this interview, lead actors Lionel Boyce and Ebon Moss-Bachrach talk about the new season and their characters' journey. Show more

The series "The Bear" managed to breathe life into food itself. Every menu had its raison d'être, had a clear place in the dramaturgy of the TV show.

For example, a cake that is lovingly decorated amidst the chaos of a restaurant kitchen - almost meditative. Or an omelette that is refined with potato chips for a pregnant woman. Every piece of culinary art took the characters in "The Bear" further.

And now? In its third season, the Emmy-winning series is struggling with exactly that. The food still looks delicious, but the soul is missing.

Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and his troupe around Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Marcus (Lionel Boyce) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) take a courageous - possibly crazy - path. From the innocent, chaotic sandwich store in Chicago, Carmy has set himself a new goal: he wants to win a Michelin star with his restaurant "The Bear", and he wants to achieve this with a high-spirited idea.

The menu in "The Bear" is to be changed daily. Yes, every day. This is to ensure success among restaurant critics - and not ridicule.

In an interview with blue News, lead actors Lionel Boyce (Marcus) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richie) talk about the new season and where their characters are heading in the show.

In the second season, we get to know Richie and Marcus better. What does the evolution of these characters look like in the third?

Lionel Boyce: Based on the scripts, we have an idea of where the character is going. Marcus has been through a lot that has derailed him. Now he's trying to find his footing again - to be a support, to be reliable, to be able to give the restaurant a star.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach: Richie is really involved in the world of haute cuisine for the first time and honestly has no idea what to expect and what he has lost in it. He goes on instinct and makes a lot of mistakes as a result. I think each character is now in realms that are completely unfamiliar to them - but they're still trying to pull together to realize the dream.

The series is still fast-paced. It moves forward, but the past is still immensely important for the characters. How do you make sense of this contrast?

Ebon Moss-Bachrach: It's the same for all of us. We try to move forward and detach ourselves from the past. It's a fool's errand - it's impossible. This season - more than the last - has a deeper reflection.

The question of legacy looms large. Matty Matheson, who plays Neil in the show, is a real chef. For example, he says: "I may be a chef, but I'm actually a combination of the 30 chefs I've worked for." What I'm trying to say is that we are a collection of experiences, good and bad, that make us who we are today. This should and must be respected. The series combines these experiences beautifully.

Lionel Boyce: Ebon has hit the nail on the head. I would just like to add to that: The first season showed us how the personalities operate within a kitchen, the second reveals their lives outside of the kitchen chaos, and now these aspects of the characters are fused together in the third season to create an overall picture.

"The Bear" flew under the radar at the beginning. Now the series is highly acclaimed and has won countless awards. How has the pressure of shooting the first season changed compared to the third?

Ebon Moss-Bachrach: It's all external. You, as part of the show, don't really feel it. Our commitment, the expectations of us are the same as when we just started. What we feel is progress. We're not going round in circles, we're taking new, creative paths with the series - no comfort has crept in. The risk is the same as when we shot the first season.

Lionel Boyce: It's difficult to answer because there's always pressure when you're shooting something. I mean, these productions cost millions. All you can do as an actor is do your best and be as good as you can. The only pressure I feel comes from myself.

After the huge success of "The Bear ", was there any interaction with fans that has remained special to you? Perhaps in an unexpected place?

Ebon Moss-Bachrach: In Tokyo, fans suddenly approached me when I was standing in a small supermarket. Ah, and in Mexico City! I was in a park with my wife and two young teenage girls came up to us with tears of joy in their eyes. That's a privilege that really gets to me - the incredibly wide-ranging audience. Can you remember anything, Lionel?

Lionel Boyce: I had to think for a moment, but the story in the park also reminded me of an encounter: last summer I was in a park in London and an elderly couple stopped me and just said: "We see you all the time! We don't really care that much about shows, but we love seeing you." It was very important for them to say that they don't really care about TV - except for "The Bear".

The third season of "The Bear" is currently airing on Disney+.

