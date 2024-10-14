  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Return this year Stefan Raab returns to RTL television with new shows

dpa

14.10.2024 - 16:11

Stefan Raab is returning to RTL television with more shows. Photo archive
Stefan Raab is returning to RTL television with more shows. Photo archive
dpa

Entertainer Stefan Raab is returning to RTL's free-to-air television program this year with another event.

14.10.2024, 16:11

14.10.2024, 16:42

Entertainer Stefan Raab is back. Raab plans to return to the free RTL television program with another event this year. This was announced by RTL on Monday.

RTL Germany boss Stephan Schmitter also said in an interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur: "In addition, there will be several Stefan Raab evenings on RTL in the first quarter of 2025, with his entire creative range and in unusual set-ups."

"The most embarrassing thing I've ever seen"Does the TV world still need Stefan Raab?

Good start, probably a tough race

The entertainer made his first comeback attempt with his RTL+ show "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million bei Stefan Raab". The first episode attracted a large audience and RTL was delighted with the ratings. The boxing match against Regina Halmich also attracted viewers: Almost six million people watched Raab get beaten up by the former boxer for the third time.

However, the streaming of his new show went downhill with episode 2. The 57-year-old didn't even have half the audience he had at the premiere - it remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a giant on linear television again.

Stefan Raab retired from TV in 2015 after one edition of "Schlag den Star" - at least he was no longer seen in front of the camera. With his production company RaabTV, however, he has probably used this time out to develop new concepts and bring them to television.

More from the Entertainment section

dpa

More from the department

To look at or to look away?. Heidi and Leni Klum pose in underwear again

To look at or to look away?Heidi and Leni Klum pose in underwear again

USA. Sprint stars Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield engaged

USASprint stars Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield engaged

Argument filmed. Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek clash

Argument filmedNicole Kidman and Salma Hayek clash