Stefan Raab is returning to RTL television with more shows.

Entertainer Stefan Raab is returning to RTL's free-to-air television program this year with another event.

Entertainer Stefan Raab is back. Raab plans to return to the free RTL television program with another event this year. This was announced by RTL on Monday.

RTL Germany boss Stephan Schmitter also said in an interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur: "In addition, there will be several Stefan Raab evenings on RTL in the first quarter of 2025, with his entire creative range and in unusual set-ups."

Good start, probably a tough race

The entertainer made his first comeback attempt with his RTL+ show "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million bei Stefan Raab". The first episode attracted a large audience and RTL was delighted with the ratings. The boxing match against Regina Halmich also attracted viewers: Almost six million people watched Raab get beaten up by the former boxer for the third time.

However, the streaming of his new show went downhill with episode 2. The 57-year-old didn't even have half the audience he had at the premiere - it remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a giant on linear television again.

Stefan Raab retired from TV in 2015 after one edition of "Schlag den Star" - at least he was no longer seen in front of the camera. With his production company RaabTV, however, he has probably used this time out to develop new concepts and bring them to television.

