Bedbugs are nasty vacation spoilers. A flight attendant gives tips on how to track down the culprit. Arno Burgi/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Bedbugs are hard to spot, but a flight attendant shares a simple trick to track down the pesky guests in your hotel room.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A flight attendant recommends removing sheets and inspecting the mattress; a bar of soap at the end of the bed is said to attract bedbugs.

Signs of bedbug infestation are traces of excrement, molting shells and blood stains. Luggage should be kept locked up and away from the bed.

In the event of an infestation, only professional pest control can help. Luggage should be thoroughly inspected to avoid the spread of bedbugs. Show more

Bedbugs in hotel rooms are a nightmare for travelers. Once you come into contact with them, you won 't be able to get rid of these nasty little creatures any time soon. Goodbye fond memories - you'll be plagued by nasty scratching attacks for a while.

That doesn't have to be the case. Flight attendant Hannah, who often stays overnight in hotels for work, has some hacks on how to detect bedbugs, reports the portal Kukksi.

The soap trick

Hannah recommends first removing the sheets and covers and inspecting the mattress thoroughly.

Bedbugs are difficult to spot, so she uses a trick: placing a bar of soap at the end of the bed. This should attract the insects, as confirmed by the German Federal Environment Agency.

Bed bugs looking for food can be seen on the bed or on the wall, otherwise they hide in furniture.

Further signs and precautionary measures

An infestation can also be recognized by small black dots, the droppings of the bed bugs. Moulting sheaths or small blood stains are also signs.

The suitcase should not be placed directly next to the bed and should always be closed. The Federal Environment Agency advises keeping luggage as far away from the bed as possible.

If an infestation is detected, the room or hotel should be changed. Only professional pest controllers can help in such cases. Anyone who has already spent the night in an infested room should check their luggage thoroughly so as not to take the pests home with them.

Serious consequences of bedbugs

Bedbug bites are painful and cause red, swollen areas. Flight attendant Hannah warns: "Bedbugs are not to be trifled with."

So the next time you stay in a hotel, look carefully at and under the mattress and consider the soap trick.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

More videos from the department