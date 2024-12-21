This photo of Alisha Lehmann caused a lot of speculation. Screenshot: x.com/lishalehmann

Millions of football fans are amazed: Nati player Alisha Lehmann posts a bikini photo from her vacation in the Maldives and tags Nati goalie Gregor Kobel. The catch: the post comes from a fake account.

Patrick Lämmle

Alisha Lehmann is considered the social media queen among professional footballers. The 25-year-old Juve legionnaire has almost 17 million followers on Instagram alone. She is said to earn around 270,000 francs for a single post, according to reports in the run-up to the 2023 World Cup. Lehmann herself did not want to comment on this figure when asked by blue Sport at the time.

Her latest Instagram post shows pictures of her Christmas party with her Juventus Turin team-mates. Well over 200,000 hearts fly to her.

Lehmann signed a contract with Juventus for the new season after six years in the top English league. She followed her boyfriend Douglas Luiz, who also moved from Aston Villa to the Old Lady shortly before her. "New chapter, I couldn't be happier," the international player told her fans at the time.

While Lehmann is currently enjoying the sun and recharging her batteries, things are still serious for Luiz. Juve play away against Monza on Sunday, then at home against Fiorentina on 29 December and the first game of 2025 is scheduled for 3 January. Even after that, it's a full schedule with no time for vacations.

And so an alleged post by Lehmann on X is now causing quite a stir. The post shows a vacation photo of Lehmann, but she is only wearing a Christmas hat and a bikini. But what is causing speculation and leading some media on the wrong track: Gregor Kobel is tagged in the picture.

The catch: the post does not come from Lehmann, but from a fake account. The photo is not recent, but was taken some time ago. blue News would like to thank an attentive reader for pointing this out.

