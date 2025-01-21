10.36 am

China has criticized the announced withdrawal of the USA from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Paris Climate Agreement - and at the same time underlined its own role as a reliable partner for the world.

"China is concerned about the US announcement to withdraw from the Paris Agreement," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun in China's first public reaction to Trump's inauguration. Climate change is a common challenge that all of humanity must face, the spokesperson said. No country can avoid it or be left alone.

China would work with all parties to actively tackle the challenges of climate change. "The role of the World Health Organization should only be strengthened, not weakened," the spokesperson commented on Trump's plans to withdraw from the WHO. China would continue to support the organization in fulfilling its tasks.

On trade issues, China is prepared to strengthen dialog and communication. "We hope that the United States and China will work together to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of economic and trade relations between China and the US," said the spokesperson.

Contrary to observers' expectations, Trump did not immediately impose new tariffs on China on his first day in office, but instead ordered an investigation into trade issues.