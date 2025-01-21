10.02 am

"It has begun": These migrants are now being targeted by Trump's ICE teams

Migrants in the United States can now also be arrested in places such as schools or churches. The new Trump administration has rescinded a directive according to which an arrest in such sensitive locations may not be enforced. The rule had been in place for more than a decade for the two most important US federal immigration authorities.

The agencies in question are Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP). "Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America's schools and churches to avoid arrest," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

Cuban immigrant Wilfredo Cabrera Del Sol (second from right), who has a criminal record, called the police himself on January 21 in Miramar, Florida, to have himself deported. KEYSTONE

The announcement had been expected, but has serious consequences from the point of view of supporters of the regulation. They had argued that the risk of people being arrested in churches, schools or hospitals could prevent migrants from seeking medical help or sending their children to school.

Should the ICE presence near such places become more frequent, the likelihood of children witnessing the arrest of a parent would also increase, the Center for Law and Social Policy said.

Trump kicked off the immigration crackdown by blocking access to an app that helped hundreds of thousands of migrants enter the country. He has also declared a state of emergency on the border with Mexico and ordered troops there.

⛔️𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘

Tom Homan incoming Border Czar has CONFIRMED #ICE RAIDS looking for ILLEGAL ALIENS have begun.

(FOX)#ICE #Homan #CBP pic.twitter.com/GKyH4HMcH7 — Ꮃꭺꮮꮮ Ꮪꭲꭱꭼꭼꭲ Ꮪꮋꭼꭼꭲ (@wallstreetsheet) January 22, 2025

The new deportation regime is already being enforced, assures Tom Homan Fox News, who is responsible for the issue as Trump's "border czar". "It's started," says the 61-year-old, who was also once ICE director. ICE teams have been instructed to first apprehend those who are "a threat to public safety".

"We work through the target list," continues Homan. However, it is not enough to just deport criminals: "It's not just those who are a threat to public safety who are arrested." The teams would also work in sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with deportation.

Unlike in the past, the ICE teams there would now also check all those present whom they encounter when they are looking for a target: "The Sanctuary Cities are getting exactly what they don't want: more agents in the area and more collateral arrests," Homan explains further.