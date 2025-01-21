9.06 pm

A mega investment program for artificial intelligence (AI) announced by Donald Trump has led to an initial difference of opinion between the new US president and his tech ally Elon Musk. Musk criticized that the project - in which he himself is not involved - was insufficiently funded. The main investors "don't have the money".

Trump announced the AI infrastructure project called "Stargate", which he said would involve investments of "at least 500 billion dollars" in the US, at the White House on Tuesday. The main sponsors of the project are the US AI pioneer OpenAI, the Japanese Softbank Group and the US software and hardware manufacturer Oracle.

The following day, Musk noted on his online platform X that Softbank had only secured "well under ten billion" dollars for the project. He knew this "from a good source". Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son had announced that Stargate would start with investments of 100 billion dollars. Over the next four years, the sum would then rise to 500 billion dollars.

Musk's criticism of the project came as a surprise, as the head of Tesla and SpaceX has worked closely with Trump in recent months, supporting his election campaign with 270 million dollars and cheering at the celebrations for Trump's inauguration on Monday. Musk is to work for the new government as a special adviser on cutting red tape.

Has criticized Trump's Stargate investment program: Tech billionaire Elon Musk. Allison Robbert/AFP Pool via AP/dpa (Archivbild)

OpenAI boss Sam Altman described Musk's comments on Stargate as "wrong". The project is "great for our country", Altman wrote on X.

"I realize that what is great for our country is not always optimal for your companies, but I hope that in your new role you will mostly put (the country) first," the OpenAI boss added pointedly, referring to Musk's role in the new administration.

Altman had stood by Trump's side in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Tuesday at the announcement of "Stargate" - as did Softbank CEO Son and Oracle CEO Larry Ellison.

Musk, however, has been at odds with Altman for some time. Musk had been involved in the founding of OpenAI, but left the company in 2018. He is now also taking legal action against Altman. In a statement of claim, he accused OpenAI of moving away from its original non-profit objectives and becoming a de facto profit-oriented company.

With its ChatGPT software, OpenAI has become a global leader in AI in recent years. Meanwhile, Musk founded his own AI company xAI in 2023.