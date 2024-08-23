Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway (l) and her son Marius Borg Høiby. Harsh accusations against the son. Bild: dpa

The storm surrounding Marius Borg Høiby has not subsided, even almost three weeks after his arrest. On the contrary: the Norwegian police present new accusations against the 27-year-old.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The police are expanding the allegations against Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby.

Now he is also said to have threatened a woman in a phone call.

Høiby admitted last week that he had become violent towards his girlfriend while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine. Show more

Following the allegations of violence against the Norwegian crown princess's son Marius Borg Høiby, the police have made further accusations against the 27-year-old. The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit (51) is now also accused of making threats in a telephone conversation with the woman against whom he is said to have resorted to violence at the beginning of August, as the police announced in an update on the case. Last week, Høiby admitted in a written statement that he had become violent towards his girlfriend under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and had destroyed things in her apartment.

His lawyer Øyvind Bratlien told the newspaper "Aftenposten" that Høiby had not yet commented on the new allegations. He is to be questioned by the police next week. He is now accused of assault, damage to property and threats. In addition, the police reported that he has also been charged with the theft of a scooter.

Former ex-girlfriends also accuse Høiby of violence

The new accusations against the stepson of heir to the throne Crown Prince Haakon (51) do not yet include violence against two of his former ex-girlfriends, who have accused him of this on social media and have been questioned by the police. According to the police, these cases are being investigated as possible abuse in close relationships, and Høiby is not yet considered a defendant.

Høiby is Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship. He belongs to the royal family, but is not an official member of the royal family. He was arrested in Oslo on August 4 on charges of assault and damage to property and released the following day.

