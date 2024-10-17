The Geneva judiciary cannot extradite the suspect to France. The ball is now in the court of the Federal Office of Justice. KEYSTONE

The main suspect in a murder case in Paris has been in custody in Geneva since the end of September. He is resisting a simplified procedure, which is why Switzerland cannot extradite him to France for the time being.

A 22-year-old man is in custody in Geneva, suspected of killing a 19-year-old woman in Paris.

The victim's body was found in the Bois de Boulogne on September 21.

The Moroccan suspect was arrested in Geneva on September 24.

The suspect had served a sentence for rape and should have been deported from France to his home country. Show more

Switzerland cannot extradite the main suspect in the murder of a young woman in Paris to France for the time being. The Moroccan is resisting the simplified extradition procedure. He is suspected of raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in September and burying her in a forest.

The 22-year-old cannot be extradited under the simplified procedure, the Federal Office of Justice confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday evening, according to a report by RTS television in French-speaking Switzerland.

The body of the victim, a student, was found buried in the Bois de Boulogne in the east of the French capital on September 21. The Geneva police arrested the alleged perpetrator three days later at the main railway station.

Federal Office of Justice must decide

As reported by RTS, the suspect refused simplified extradition at the Geneva public prosecutor's office on Wednesday. The French authorities had submitted the extradition request last Wednesday.

The ball is now in the court of the Federal Office of Justice, which will decide on the extradition. An appeal against this is possible to the Federal Supreme Court. The man will remain in custody until the final decision is made. Ordinary extradition proceedings can take over a year with appeals and depending on the complexity of the case.

Suspect has a criminal record for rape

The offense caused a broad and emotional debate in France. The 22-year-old was convicted of rape in 2021 and released in 2024 after serving his sentence, but was transferred to administrative detention in Metz (F) for later deportation.

The authorities then placed him under house arrest in a hotel. He never showed up there and also evaded his obligation to register with the police. He was therefore placed on the wanted list one day before the homicide on September 19.

The fact that he should have been deported caused great outrage among France's right-wingers. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau called for further development of the legal arsenal.

