Tennis superstars Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal meet for the 60th time. And what could be their last duel ends clearly at the Olympics.

Novak Djokovic won the giant duel with Rafael Nadal at the Olympic Games in Paris and clearly dominated his long-time rival at times. The Serbian tennis world number one beat the Spaniard 6:1, 6:4 in the second round in 1:43 hours.

Nadal fought his way back to 4:4 after trailing 0:4 in the second set, but was beaten in what was possibly his last singles appearance on his beloved Court Philippe Chatrier. It was Djokovic's 31st win in the 60th duel between the two superstars, who have won 46 Grand Slams between them.

Djokovic mercilessly gave the 14-time French Open winner no chance in the first set. Again and again, the spectators tried to urge their favorite on with loud chants of "Rafa, Rafa". But initially in vain - the 37-year-old Djokovic played largely error-free and repeatedly drove the one-year older Nadal, who was not at full strength with an old thigh injury, across the court with stop balls.

Nadal puts up a great fight in the second set

In front of the eyes of tennis legend Billie Jean King alongside rap superstar Snoop Dogg, Djokovic came under pressure once again after leading 4:0 in the second set. Nadal refused to give in and showed off his top class on clay with a few magic shots. The bull from Manacor also won the best point.

However, Djokovic decided the match in his favor with an ace. Djokovic will now face the winner of the match between the German Dominik Koepfer and the Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the round of 16. Olympic gold is the only trophy missing from the Serbian's palmarès - the top favorite alongside Carlos Alcaraz.

Nadal still has the chance to win his third Olympic gold in the doubles alongside his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz after his singles triumph in Beijing in 2008 and his doubles victory in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Dernière in Paris for Nadal?

Nadal is now only ranked 161st in the ATP world rankings due to his long injury break. It remains to be seen how long the Spaniard will continue to play. The signs are that the 22-time major winner will soon be saying goodbye.

After the match, however, Nadal left it open as to whether he will return to the French Open and his beloved Court Philippe Chatrier. "I want to give my best every day. If I decide I don't want to play again, I'll let you know," said Nadal.

