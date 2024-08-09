Dispute after field hockey final: "There is no greater shame" - Gallery Dutchman Duco Telgenkamp provokes Germany goalie Jean-Paul Danneberg after the final whistle. Image: IMAGO/Eibner In the end, a scuffle ensues. Image: dpa Telgenkamp provokes the German Niklas Wellen. Image: dpa Dispute after field hockey final: "There is no greater shame" - Gallery Dutchman Duco Telgenkamp provokes Germany goalie Jean-Paul Danneberg after the final whistle. Image: IMAGO/Eibner In the end, a scuffle ensues. Image: dpa Telgenkamp provokes the German Niklas Wellen. Image: dpa

The Netherlands beat Germany in the field hockey final in Paris. Afterwards, however, people only talk about an Olympic champion losing his nerve. Afterwards, he regrets his behavior.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Olympic land field hockey final is followed by unpleasant scenes.

Dutchman Duco Telgenkamp provokes Germany goalie Jean-Paul Danneberg after the final whistle. A heated exchange of words ensues.

The reason for the provocation was a statement made by Danneberg before the game. The German keeper said that he believed the Dutch were afraid of Germany. Show more

Dutch national field hockey player Duco Telgenkamp regrets his outburst after the Olympic victory against Germany. "I shouldn't have done that, it was the emotions," said the 22-year-old. "It wasn't so clever of me to go for the goalkeeper again. I mean, we won and then I shouldn't let myself go like that."

After the final, Telgenkamp stood up in front of the German goalkeeper Jean-Paul Danneberg and put his index finger over his mouth. He then grabbed the keeper's helmet. In response to this action, German striker Niklas Wellen ran towards the crowd of cheering Oranje players to give Telgenkamp a piece of his mind. There were heated exchanges.

They won the gold medal 🥇 by beating Germany in shoot off#Hockey #Paris2024 #ParisOlympics2024 pic.twitter.com/2p1a9RlcmN — Brisbane '32' (@namanruhela13) August 8, 2024

The Dutch national team coach Jeroen Delmee also criticized the behaviour. "Emotions are part of the game, but he still has to get used to a few rules of international field hockey, he's still very young," said Delmee: "You should never touch another player, unfortunately his emotions got the better of him." According to the coach, Telgenkamp's misstep was triggered by statements made by Danneberg in the media.

Telgenkamp confirmed this: "It bothered me personally that Danneberg said we were afraid of them." The German keeper had literally said before the final: "We're going in with a really broad chest, because I think the Dutch are really scared of us."

After the final whistle, Danneberg also condemned Telgenkamp's action. "Apparently he blew quite a few fuses. My deepest condolences for such unsportsmanlike conduct," said the 21-year-old: "The fans booed him when he received the medal. There is no greater disgrace."

National coach shrugs off the situation

National coach André Henning does not believe that the fierce dispute after the dramatic Olympic final will put a lasting strain on the relationship between the national field hockey teams from Germany and the Netherlands: "We'll be able to put it behind us and we don't begrudge the Dutch anything. We also congratulated them."

