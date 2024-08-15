Bayern sporting director Max Eberl and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen are "irritated" by the attack from Leverkusen boss Fernando Carro. imago

Jonathan Tah wants to join FC Bayern, but the record champions seem to be playing for time. This annoys Bayer boss Carro, who first criticizes sharply and then apologizes. Munich's reaction is prompt.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fernando Carro, managing director of Bayer Leverkusen, has sharply criticized Bayern Munich's sports director Max Eberl.

The two clubs apparently reached an agreement during negotiations for the transfer of Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, which has now not been honored.

Munich's response was not long in coming. "We were irritated by the personal attack," said Bayern boss Jan-Christian Dreesen. Carro has since apologized. Show more

Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has reacted with incomprehension to Bayer boss Fernando Carro's unusually harsh criticism of Bayern sporting director Max Eberl. "We were extremely irritated by Fernando Carro's personal attack on Max Eberl," said Dreesen in a statement from the German record champions.

He continued: "I also told Fernando Carro this in a personal conversation, because we can and will never tolerate, let alone accept, such unobjective attacks on FC Bayern."

In the transfer poker surrounding Bayer Leverkusen international Jonathan Tah, Carro apologized after his comments. "I am an emotional person. I made the statements about Max Eberl in an informal exchange with Bayer 04 fans. The fact that they were taken up and multiplied in this form was not intentional. But that doesn't change anything about the statement, for which I hereby apologize," Carro toldBild.

Previously, "Kicker" had reported that Carro had said the following about Bayern's sporting director Eberl at a fan meeting in the BayArena on Tuesday evening: "Well, I don't think much of Max Eberl, absolutely nothing. And I wouldn't negotiate with him".

"He has acknowledged that he made a mistake here with his public apology," added Dreesen. "Despite all the sporting competition, we should still be guided by mutual respect."

Tah the reason for the criticism of FC Bayern

The background to this is the weeks-long dispute surrounding Jonathan Tah. The 28-year-old central defender, whose contract with the double winners expires in the summer of 2025, is still training at Leverkusen. The clubs are said to have long since reached agreement on the terms and the transfer fee of €25 million plus bonuses.

The only condition is that Bayern Munich must first sell players. Although the sales of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to Manchester United for a total of around 60 million euros are now official, the record champions are no longer expected to push ahead with the signing of Tah.

A difficult situation for Bayer. Carro had already told Bild a few days ago: "As well as the modalities of a transfer, we also have to keep an eye on time. There's not much time left, because we also have to be able to react."

