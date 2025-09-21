  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Riots after penalty thriller Bega shoots Nyon to the Cup surprise - and celebrates right in front of the FCZ fans

Luca Betschart

21.9.2025

Stade Nyonnais pulls off the big surprise and knocks FC Zurich out of the Swiss Cup. The jubilation after the decisive penalty right in front of the FCZ fans briefly triggers riots.

21.09.2025, 20:39

21.09.2025, 20:52

A bitter Sunday for FC Zurich. First, Mitchell van der Gaag's team surrendered a lead in the cup round of 16 at Stade Nyonnais, then Steven Zuber missed a penalty shortly before the end of normal time and finally three out of four FCZ shooters failed in the decisive penalty shoot-out.

Swiss Cup. FCZ's nerves fail in Nyon ++ GC beats Bellinzona ++ Luzern and Winti in commanding fashion

Swiss CupFCZ's nerves fail in Nyon ++ GC beats Bellinzona ++ Luzern and Winti in commanding fashion

The result: Nyon's Leorat Bega seals FCZ's exit with his ice-cold penalty - and then celebrates the victory directly in front of the FCZ fans who have traveled with him. Objects fly onto the pitch, and some supporters of the visitors even enter the pitch briefly. When the FCZ players intervene, a riot breaks out. However, the situation calms down after a short time. The Nyon players move away from the FCZ curve - and finally start the big party in front of their own supporters.

The mood of the Zurich team is completely different. "It's very disappointing. We missed out on deciding the game in the second half today. We got a goal that shouldn't have been there," said FCZ goalkeeper Yanick Brecher, adding: "Penalty kicks are always a bit of a lottery. But the way we scored today, we didn't exactly help ourselves."

Lucky draw for defending champions Basel. These are the round of 16 duels in the Swiss Cup

Lucky draw for defending champions BaselThese are the round of 16 duels in the Swiss Cup

Videos from the department

More from the department

LaLiga in the ticker. Will Barcelona keep pace with league leaders Real Madrid?

LaLiga in the tickerWill Barcelona keep pace with league leaders Real Madrid?

Adeyemi the only scorer. Dortmund beat Wolfsburg and regain 2nd place

Adeyemi the only scorerDortmund beat Wolfsburg and regain 2nd place

7-goal spectacle. Union Berlin win crazy match at Frankfurt

7-goal spectacleUnion Berlin win crazy match at Frankfurt

Equalizer in stoppage time. Joker Martinelli saves Arsenal from defeat against ManCity

Equalizer in stoppage timeJoker Martinelli saves Arsenal from defeat against ManCity

After a moment of shock. Lausanne beat Concordia Basel to reach the last 16 of the Cup

After a moment of shockLausanne beat Concordia Basel to reach the last 16 of the Cup