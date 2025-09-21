Stade Nyonnais pulls off the big surprise and knocks FC Zurich out of the Swiss Cup. The jubilation after the decisive penalty right in front of the FCZ fans briefly triggers riots.

Luca Betschart

A bitter Sunday for FC Zurich. First, Mitchell van der Gaag's team surrendered a lead in the cup round of 16 at Stade Nyonnais, then Steven Zuber missed a penalty shortly before the end of normal time and finally three out of four FCZ shooters failed in the decisive penalty shoot-out.

The result: Nyon's Leorat Bega seals FCZ's exit with his ice-cold penalty - and then celebrates the victory directly in front of the FCZ fans who have traveled with him. Objects fly onto the pitch, and some supporters of the visitors even enter the pitch briefly. When the FCZ players intervene, a riot breaks out. However, the situation calms down after a short time. The Nyon players move away from the FCZ curve - and finally start the big party in front of their own supporters.

The mood of the Zurich team is completely different. "It's very disappointing. We missed out on deciding the game in the second half today. We got a goal that shouldn't have been there," said FCZ goalkeeper Yanick Brecher, adding: "Penalty kicks are always a bit of a lottery. But the way we scored today, we didn't exactly help ourselves."

Videos from the department