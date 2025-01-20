Dominik Schmid is one of FC Basel's most consistent players. However, he had a poor day in the 2:2 draw in Lugano. Does this have anything to do with the fact that he is no longer allowed to play as captain? Fabio Celestini expects more from the left-back.

Jan Arnet

Compared to recent years, FC Basel has at least held back so far in this transfer window. Nevertheless, there is one big change in Fabio Celestini's team: Xherdan Shaqiri is now leading FCB as captain. He had his baptism of fire on Saturday in the 2:2 draw in Lugano - and the new leader immediately shone with a goal and an assist.

But why did the Bebbi make this change in the first place? Coach Fabio Celestini explained to blue Sport before the Lugano game: "When Shaqiri arrived, we had already settled the captaincy issue with Tauli (Xhaka) and Dome (Schmid), we didn't want to change again straight away and give Shaq time to get fit and concentrate on his performance."

However, Shaqiri then quickly became the unofficial captain on the pitch. "He talks to the referee and has international experience. During the winter break, we broached the subject and it was absolutely clear to everyone that Xherdan was the captain," said Celestini.

Schmid replaced at the break

Former captain Taulant Xhaka and his back-up Dominik Schmid are now Shaqiri's deputies. It is not publicly known how Xhaka has taken the demotion. Under Celestini, however, the club icon is no more than a reserve player anyway.

And Schmid? He almost always led FCB onto the pitch as captain in Xhaka's absence in the first half of the season. Against Lugano, the left-back played with unusual uncertainty. And he was lucky not to be sent off with a yellow-red card before the break when he conceded the penalty to make it 1-1.

Nevertheless, Schmid is no longer on the pitch in the second half. Celestini replaced him at the break: "He should have been shown a yellow card before the break," the FCB coach told blue Sport after the game. That's why he had no choice, "I had to replace him". In any case, Celestini is anything but satisfied with Schmid's performance: "I expect a bit more from Dominik, a 27-year-old."

Dominik Schmid had to hand over the captain's armband to Xherdan Shaqiri. Keystone

However, the left-footer has no reason to fear that he will lose his starting place after losing the armband. "I trust Dome. That's not reflected in whether I give him the armband or not. It's because he plays every game," Celestini explained to reporters. After all, he has known Schmid for a long time. Schmid played under Celestini back in 2018, when he was still at Lausanne-Sport. "He knows what I think of him. The armband is not an issue."

And what does the new FCB captain have to say about his new role? "It's a great honor for me to lead FC Basel onto the pitch as captain. I'm delighted," said Shaqiri in an interview with blue Sport. "I'm from the region, I grew up here and I'm proud to be captain. But my role won't change much, I've been a leader in the team right from the start."