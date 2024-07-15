The head of the Colombian Football Association, Ramón Jesurún, has apparently been arrested. Imago

Colombian football association boss Ramón Jesurún has also been arrested in the turmoil surrounding the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia in Miami. According to the police, a total of 27 people were arrested.

Jesurún's son was among those arrested. This was confirmed by the police to the AP news agency. 55 people were expelled from the stadium.

The police did not say why the official, who is also a member of the Fifa Council, and his son were arrested. According to the arrest reports, Jesurún's son was taken into custody on charges of assault.

More than 800 police were deployed at the final at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. The match, which world champions Argentina won 1:0 after extra time with their star Lionel Messi, only started after a delay of almost an hour and a half. This was due to fans trying to get into the stadium without a ticket. Some chaotic scenes took place. In two years' time, the stadium will also be the venue for the World Cup finals, which will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

