In an Instagram post, Cristiano Ronaldo refers to his partner Georgina Rodriguez as his wife. Is it just an irritating use of words or is there more to it?

No time? blue News summarizes for you An Instagram post by Cristiano Ronaldo has fueled speculation about a possible marriage to Georgina Rodriguez.

In it, he refers to his long-term partner as his wife.

Ronaldo's press spokesman was unable to clarify the couple's relationship status and stated that he was not aware of any wedding. Show more

The rumor mill is once again churning over Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Fans have been speculating about a possible engagement between the couple for some time now, but the two have reportedly not yet walked down the aisle - or have they?

In an Instagram video, Ronaldo shows his followers his private gym and makes a comment that catches the attention of his fans. "When I'm not doing sports at the club, I like to train with my wife at home. I can push her and she can push me too," he explains. This statement makes fans sit up and take notice: are Ronaldo and Georgina possibly already secretly married? Or is the footballer only using the term "wife" in a figurative sense for his long-term partner?

Press spokesman knows nothing about a wedding

Ronaldo's press spokesman does not clarify the matter. When asked by "People", he explained: "At this time, I am not aware of whether Cristiano is married to Georgina or not."

Two years ago, Ronaldo denied an engagement, but emphasized that he wanted to marry Georgina "one day". His sweetheart has also spoken out about a possible wedding in the past. In her Netflix documentary "I am Georgina", she said: "It could be in a year or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I'm 1000 percent sure it's going to happen."

The couple may wait until the end of Ronaldo's career to get married. The Portuguese is already 39 years old and it is probably only a matter of time before he hangs up his football boots. Until then, it remains to be seen if and when there will actually be a wedding.

