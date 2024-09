Sergej Jakirovic watches Zagreb's crushing defeat in Munich with a stony face. Keystone

Dinamo Zagreb have parted company with coach Sergej Jakirovic after the 9-2 debacle against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The departure was by mutual agreement, the Croatian serial champions announced.

The 47-year-old Jakirovic had been head coach of Dinamo since February 2023. For the time being, current assistant coach Sandro Perkovic will take over as head coach on an interim basis.

