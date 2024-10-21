Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Von

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Leverkusen win their home game against Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 after trailing 1-0. Granit Xhaka pulls the strings in midfield, but remains without a goal. Xhaka and Co. face Stade Brest in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund celebrate a 2:1 home win against St. Pauli. The Swiss national team goalkeeper, who is under little pressure, is powerless to prevent the goal. BVB face Real Madrid away from home in the Champions League on Tuesday. Last season, the two teams faced each other in the final, with the Whites prevailing 2-0 in London.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Gladbach beat Heidenheim 3-2 with Omlin still missing through injury.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

National team defender Elvedi is out with a thigh problem. It is not yet clear how long the 28-year-old will be out for.

Augsburg Ruben Vargas

Augsburg lose 3-1 at Freiburg. Vargas, who has already had to declare a forfeit for the national team games, is still out with an ankle injury.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Mainz lose 2-0 at home to RB Leipzig, with Widmer coming on as a substitute in the 87th minute.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Rieder plays the full distance in the 4-0 defeat away at Bayern Munich. However, it is not Rieder who makes the headlines, but Harry Kane. The Englishman, who has recently come in for criticism, shuts his critics up with a hat-trick. On Tuesday, Rieder and Stuttgart continue their Champions League campaign away to Juventus Turin.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou is still injured.

Wolfsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger makes the bench in the 4-2 defeat against Werder Bremen.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

The 21-year-old is on the bench for the 2-1 defeat against Leverkusen.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

The 18-year-old has to help out in the 2nd team and plays in central defense in the 4-2 win against Eintracht Trier.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

The same applies to Johan Manzambi, who celebrated his 19th birthday on October 14. He set up the 3:1 in the 36th minute during his appearance in the 2nd team and was cautioned two minutes later.

VfL Bochum Noah Loosli

Loosli has yet to play a minute in the league for the Bundesliga's bottom club (1 point after 7 rounds). In the 3-1 defeat, however, he did not make it onto the match sheet - the relegation hero of the previous season has only been in the squad three times so far. He was only used in the DFB Cup at the start of the season. He is therefore unlikely to have shed any tears when the dismissal of coach Peter Zeidler was announced on Sunday.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

That rarely happens: Akanji sits on the bench against Wolverhampton. From there, he sees his team-mate John Stones score the 2:1 winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time. ManCity play Sparta Prague at home in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Newcastle lose 1-0 at home to Brighton, with Schär slotting home after a one-two with Danny Welbeck. Not easy to defend, but Schär still doesn't look very good in this action. Here you can see the scene in the video.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Three days before the Champions League match against YB in Wankdorf, Inter celebrated a 1-0 away win against AS Roma in the league. It was the third win in eight matches in the league. Sommer was lucky in the 11th minute when the ball slipped through his fingers and landed on the post - a slapstick move with a happy ending(video). The 35-year-old then makes two more strong saves. In the Champions League, former international goalkeeper Sommer has yet to concede a goal in the first two games. Can the Bernese do what Haaland and Co. failed to do on Wednesday and overcome the Swiss wall?

AC Milan Noah Okafor

The 24-year-old started for only the third time this season in the 1-0 win against Udinese Calcio, but was substituted at the break. With Milan playing shorthanded from the 29th minute onwards, the defensive-minded American Yunus Musah replaced Okafor. On Tuesday, Milan will host FC Brugge in the Champions League. After two defeats, a win is urgently needed there.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Aebischer is missing through injury in the 2:2 draw against Genoa.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Ndoye also misses the game through injury.

Bologna Remo Freuler

And so, of the Swiss trio, only captain Remo Freuler makes an appearance, playing a solid game. In the Champions League, Bologna face Aston Villa, who have won their first two games, on Tuesday.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Haas was substituted in the 78th minute against leaders Napoli with the score at 0-1. The result remained the same, but Haas was shown a yellow card in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Parma Simon Sohm

Sohm, who is cautioned after just over half an hour, leaves the pitch in the 71st minute against Como Calcio with the score at 1-1. The result remains the same.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

In the 2-1 away win against Osasuna, Rodriguez is substituted in the 6th minute of the 12 minutes of stoppage time.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sow is substituted in the 70th minute against Barcelona with the score at 0-3. He receives a yellow card in the 85th minute for pushing too hard. In the end, Sevilla lose 5-1 to the leaders.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Cömert played in central midfield in the 3-2 away win against Deportivo Alavés. A solid performance from the 26-year-old.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

In the 0-0 draw against Lille, Radoslaw Majecki, who replaced Köhn as No. 1 last season and is now back after an ankle injury, is between the posts for Monaco for the first time this season. Is Köhn now back in the role of backup goalkeeper or will the 26-year-old remain first choice? Monaco face Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Tuesday.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Captain Zakaria plays in central midfield and does his job calmly. When Monaco were outnumbered after being sent off, Zakaria put in a huge sprint, was played on, took off and found his master in the goalkeeper's strong reaction. He really deserved that goal.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Embolo was substituted in the 63rd minute but is still without a goal this season. Even from point-blank range, he misses the target, shooting the ball over the goal from around one meter. However, the goal would not have counted anyway as Embolo was offside.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Marseille tear Montpellier apart. Garcia sets up the second goal on the way to a 5:0 away win. He was substituted in the 79th minute and nothing much happened after that.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Toulouse captain Vincent Sierro played in central midfield in the 1-1 draw against SCO Angers. He is not the focus of the goals.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Omeragic was substituted in the 55th minute of the 3-0 defeat to Marseille. He was replaced by Stefan Dzodic, who was sent off nine minutes later with a red card.

Montpellier Gabriel Barès

As is so often the case, Barès does not get a chance and watches the 5-0 defeat from the bench. Montpellier are bottom of the table after eight rounds with just four points.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Fernandes is on the bench for the 1-1 draw against Rennes.

Le Havre Ruben Londja

The 18-year-old will play with the U19s against PSG on Saturday. He was substituted at the break with the score at 0:2. His team-mates then managed to score the equalizer, but nothing more.

Other Swiss players abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Nati striker Amdouni is in the starting eleven for the 2-0 win in the 3rd round of the Cup. He was substituted at the break with the score at 1-0. This was probably to give him a little more time to recover before next Wednesday's Champions League match against Feyenoord.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Lotomba played at right-back in the 5-1 win against Go Ahead Eagles.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

Fosso was impressive in central midfield in the clean sheet against Willem II Tilburg. The 22-year-old is an undisputed regular at Fortuna Sittard.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Duah is substituted at the break against Septemvri Sofia with the score at 1-0. In the end, Ludogorets won 2:0. Duah scored his only goal in the league so far on August 3.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

The 22-year-old seems to have finally found his feet in Belgium and played the full distance in central midfield in the 2-1 away win. The Champions League continues on Tuesday, away to AC Milan.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

In the 2:1 win against RSC Charleroi, Zeqiri set up the 2:0 in stoppage time of the first half. The Swiss player is no longer on the pitch when the goal is conceded in the 95th minute.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Surdez was substituted in the 72nd minute of the draw against Union Saint-Gilloise. Ghent will host Molde FK in the Conference League on Thursday.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

Mbabu is missing through injury in the 3-2 defeat against Sønderjyske. The Europa League continues on Thursday, away against Union Saint-Gilloise.

AEK Athens Steven Zuber

Zuber is not in the squad for the 1-1 draw against PAOK. The 33-year-old has only played a minor role so far this season anyway.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Sturm Graz win 5:2 against Grazer AK. Wüthrich is still out injured. In the Champions League, the still point-less Austrians will face Sporting Lisbon, who have picked up four points in their first two games.

RB Salzburg Bryan Okoh

Okoh is gaining match practice in the 2nd team. The 21-year-old played in central defense in the 0-0 draw against SKN St. Pölten.

BW Linz Silvan Wallner

In the 1-0 defeat against Wolfsberger AC, the 22-year-old played in the back three.

Lorient celebrate an important 4-2 win against FC Annecy to remain in a promotion place after nine rounds.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

Muheim sets up his team's first and third goals in the 3-1 win against Magdeburg. In the 63rd minute, he is at fault for the penalty, which the visitors convert.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Hefti is struggling with back problems and will miss the game against Magdeburg.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Elvedi plays in the back three in the 3-0 win against Paderborn.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

Hunziker is substituted against Ulm in the 87th minute with the score at 0-0 - and leaves the pitch as the winner. In the 4th minute of stoppage time, team-mate Franke scores the only goal of the game. KSC thus remains second in the table.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Noah Rupp

Rupp is not in the Karlsruher SC squad.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Gantenbein is out injured. Schalke lose 0:1 against Hannover 96 and are unable to recover from the crisis even after the change of coach.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Keller is on the substitutes' bench for Ulm.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

Queens Park Rangers lose the crisis summit at home against Portsmouth FC 1:2 and take over the red lantern. Frey remains without a goal.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt sits on the bench in the 2-0 win against Sheffield United.

Norwich City (Championship) Christian Fassnacht

Fassnacht is still absent through injury. Norwich City draw 1-1 against Stoke City.

Hull City (Championship) Anthony Racioppi

Racioppi is on the bench for the 1-0 defeat against AFC Sunderland.

Chicago Fire Maren Haile-Selassie

Maren Haile-Selassie starts the 3-0 defeat against Nashville SC and is substituted in the 70th minute. Chicago Fire finish the season bottom of the table.

Chicago Fire Allan Arigoni

Arigoni sits on the bench for the last game of the season.

St. Louis CITY Roman Bürki

Bürki does not play his best game in the 4-1 defeat against Minnesota United. The playoffs take place without St. Louis City.

Seattle Stefan Frei

Frei qualifies for the playoffs with the Seattle Sounders. There they will face Houston Dynamo in the round of 16.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

Stojilkovic is substituted for Gleofilo Vlijter in the 81st minute against Spartak Subotica. After his substitution, the visitors scored to make the final score 1:1.

Greenville (3rd Division USA) Lyam MacKinnon

Top scorer MacKinnon does not return to the pitch after the break. After his substitution, Greenville conceded a goal and lost 1-0.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

In the 3-1 away win against NHK Sibenik, Pusic sets up the final goal after coming on as a substitute.

SH Shenhua (China) Cephas Malele

Malele plays the full distance in the center of the attack in the 2-1 win against Henan Songshan Longmen. The 30-year-old still has to wait for goal number 16. After 28 rounds, Shanghai Shenhua are one point ahead of Shanghai Port at the top of the table.

Nantong Zhiyun (China) Ming-Yang Yang

Ming-Yang Yang plays in front of the back four in the 0-0 draw against Cangzhou. After 28 rounds, Nantong Zhiyun are bottom of the table and in danger of relegation.

Atlético Ottawa (Canada) Ruben del Campo Ferreira

In the 0-0 draw against Vancouver, Ruben del Campo Ferreira failed to score for the fifth time in a row. Nevertheless, with 11 goals and three assists, he is one of the best scorers in the league.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

Jasper van der Werf played in central defense in the 2:0 win against Otelul Galati. This was after he had not played a single minute in the league.

Vasco da Gama (Brazil) Maxime Dominguez

Maxime Dominguez did not play in the 3-0 defeat against São Paulo.

Al-Wasl Haris Seferovic

Seferovic is substituted in the Cup round of 16 against Al-Wahda in the 74th minute with the score at 3:1. The result remains the same. Seferovic is still waiting for his first goal of the season.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

Puertas, who does not yet have a Swiss passport, played in the 3-1 defeat against Al-Ittihad but failed to score.

Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel

Boca Juniors lose 3-0 to CA Tigre with Blondel, who also holds an Argentinian passport, still out injured. However, he is on his way back, as a video he posted on Instagram shows.