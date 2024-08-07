45.

FC St.Gallen go into the break with a 2-0 lead and this is anything but a foregone conclusion. The visitors from Poland had several great chances, particularly between the 25th and 40th minute. They either failed against keeper Zigi or against themselves. The 2:0 is a princely reward for St.Gallen, but the lead is not stolen either. FCSG play a good game and convert their chances into goals.