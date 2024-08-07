FC St.Gallen wins the first leg of the 3rd round of the Conference League qualifiers against the Polish team Slask Wroclaw 2:0. Both goals are scored in the first half.
90.
The game is over
The referee blows his whistle. FCSG win 2:0 against Slask Wroclaw. The second leg will take place next Thursday in Poland.
89.
FCSG almost make it 3-0
Quintillà plays the ball to Cissé, who crosses the ball wonderfully to Mambimbi. The striker takes the ball centrally in front of the opponent's box. Keeper Leszczynski is able to deflect the ball decisively onto the crossbar. At last, a little bit of spice in this game.
87th minute
FCSG striker with mega block
Wow, it was almost dangerous. Slask gets his shot away in the penalty area, but the onrushing Csoboth can just about block the ball with a sliding tackle. The striker is rewarded for his important defensive action with a round of applause.
79.
Final phase underway
The fans are the main source of entertainment here. They are still in full voice and shouting their team forward. But somehow it doesn't help - it remains quiet on the pitch.
69.
Zigi has to stretch
Something has happened again: The visitors from Poland have a shot from the edge of the penalty area. The shot is a tough one. Zigi once again has to make a save and loudly communicates his dissatisfaction to his defenders. FCSG continue to keep a clean sheet. And the stadium announcer is also immediately called into action: 15,090 spectators at Kybunpark.
67.
FCSG on course
The game is less entertaining now. Or in other words: St.Gallen have the action under control. They kept a clean sheet at the back and made a few pinpricks up front. However, there were no scenes worth mentioning.
60.
Little movement in the game
The game has shifted between the two penalty areas. FC St.Gallen also have their share of the play, but there are currently no chances to be seen on either side. It is currently quiet on the Kybunpark pitch.
50.
Slask Wroclaw presses
St.Gallen are now increasingly preoccupied with defensive work, the Poles want to get in front. However, they are not yet dangerous.
46.
Half-time two underway
Football is back. Another 45 minutes await us.
45.
Break at Kybunpark - a brief summary
FC St.Gallen go into the break with a 2-0 lead and this is anything but a foregone conclusion. The visitors from Poland had several great chances, particularly between the 25th and 40th minute. They either failed against keeper Zigi or against themselves. The 2:0 is a princely reward for St.Gallen, but the lead is not stolen either. FCSG play a good game and convert their chances into goals.
40.
Tooooor St.Gallen!
The last ten minutes were anything but rosy from St.Gallen's point of view and the eastern Swiss struck mercilessly. The Poles make a mistake in their build-up play. The wide-awake Akolo grabs the ball and passes to Geubbels. The Frenchman shoots the ball past the opposing keeper and into the goal. 2:0.
30.
FCSG with a lot of luck!
The Poles sniff an equalizer here. First, central defender Petrov forces keeper Zigi into a flying save. The ball remains in play and the visitors hit the ball wide into the penalty area again. Samiec-Talar is in the right place, but the ball hits the crossbar. FCSG then manage to clear the ball by the skin of their teeth.
25.
Akolo has the 2:0 on his feet
Many people probably already saw the ball in - possibly including Akolo himself. Geubbels receives the ball deep in the penalty area and passes it on to fellow striker Akolo. The 1:0 scorer is in the center of the goal, the opponent's box seems open. However, he does not hit the ball cleanly and it rolls somewhere where it is no longer dangerous.
15.
Zigi with first important intervention
The Poles have their first really big chance. Musiolik suddenly appears in front of Zigi. The Espen keeper rushes out of the penalty area and defuses the ball in extremis. The opposing striker plays the ball to Zigi's shoulder.
11.
FCSG with a strong performance
St.Gallen have the game under control, play lively forward and impress with an entertaining short passing game. The fans in the stadium are happy, they are already having a party.
5.
Tooooor St.Gallen
FCSG take an early lead here. Schmidt and Toma combine wonderfully on the edge of the penalty area. The latter passes through to Chadrac Akolo, who makes it 1:0.
1.
The game is underway
Here we go: The fog clears, the referee blows his whistle and the ball rolls. Here we go with 90 minutes of Conference League qualifying.
0.
The kick-off is delayed
The fans from both camps have smuggled some pyrotechnics into the stadium. The summer weather in St.Gallen is also beautiful, but Kybunpark is currently shrouded in fog.
0.
The players enter the pitch
It's about to start! The atmosphere in Kybpunpark is once again great. The stands are well filled and the players march out of the tunnel towards the pitch.
This is how FC St.Gallen starts the match
Hello ...
... and welcome to the ticker for the match between FC St.Gallen and Slask Wroclaw. Kick-off is at 20:30.