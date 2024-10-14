Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz is the dream player of Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness. Picture: Keystone

Uli Hoeness has a vision. Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz play together in Munich - and not just in the DFB jersey, but in Bayern kit. Against Holland there is only half of "Wusiala".

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Nations League clash between Germany and Holland will take place on Monday evening. Kick-off in Munich is at 8.45 pm.

With a win, Germany can secure an early place in the semi-finals. However, coach Julian Nagelsmann will be without the services of Jamal Musiala.

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, on the other hand, who is considered an absolute dream player by FC Bayern, will be available. Honorary president Uli Hoeness dreams of one day watching Musiala and Wirtz as a Bayern duo. Show more

Uli Hoeness would have liked to see that too. Florian Wirtz is coming to Munich - and the young football genius will not be playing in the FC Bayern stadium as an opponent, as he did a few weeks ago with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, but in a team with Jamal Musiala. As is well known, however, this will not be the case if the German national team can secure another win against arch-rivals Holland on Monday (8.45pm) to advance to the quarter-finals of the Nations League. Musiala has to miss out due to hip problems.

The possible "Wusiala" show in the Allianz Arena has been canceled. Wirtz, a favorite player and the absolute Bayern dream player of honorary president Hoeness, plays alone - in the DFB jersey. Just as he did in the 2:1 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in Zenica, when the 21-year-old set Germany on course for victory in Musiala's absence by setting up the first goal.

The trigger was a dream pass from Robert Andrich to Wirtz. A Leverkusen co-production that showed how familiar, how blind the understanding between players who play and train together every day at the club can be. "Rob played the ball perfectly," said Wirtz, who did not shoot himself but cleverly laid the ball off to goalscorer Deniz Undav, whom he had seen "in the corner of his eye" behind him.

"Wusiala" at Bayern - an expensive vision

What would it be like if two such brilliant footballers as Musiala and Wirtz played together all the time and not just sporadically in the DFB kit? Hoeness dreams of it. "Everyone knows that I would love to see Flo Wirtz at Bayern Munich," said the 72-year-old recently.

One can dream, even if a "Wusiala" association is a Munich vision of the future, the realization of which seems as sinfully expensive as it is difficult. Bayern bosses are currently trying to tie Musiala down beyond the summer of 2026. The 21-year-old is supposed to be the Bayern face of the future, and the desired contract extension would cost a lot of money.

Exactly four months after the opening game of the home European Championships, Wirtz will be back in the national shirt at the Bayern Arena on Monday. He opened the scoring in the 5:1 win over Scotland on June 14 with the 1:0. Musiala added another shortly afterwards. And afterwards, everyone raved about the dream duo "Wusiala". This time it's a Wirtz solo, the ailing Musiala is just a spectator at his home game. "It's always very special against the Netherlands - and a bit harder," said Wirtz after the win in Bosnia: "We're looking forward to it."

