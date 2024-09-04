Daniel Gygax and Fabian Lustenberger are working as co-coaches for the U21 national team for the first time. The ex-professionals reminisce with blue Sport and talk about their goals.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Daniel Gygax and Fabian Lustenberger make their first appearance together as co-coaches of the U21 national team.

"It's great to wear the Swiss cross on my chest again," Gygax tells blue Sport.

Gygax and Lustenberger are aiming high with the U21 team. Goal number one is clear: qualifying for the 2025 European Championship in Slovakia. Show more

Daniel Gygax and Fabian Lustenberger are facing their baptism of fire as co-coaches of the U21 national team. The two ex-professionals have already completed their first training sessions with the team, and a tough opponent awaits the unbeaten team in Albania on Friday as part of the European Championship qualifiers. blue Sport spoke to Gygax and Lustenberger about their first days with the U21s and asked them about their fondest memories as players in the youth team.

What was it like to put on national team gear again after such a long time?

Daniel Gygax: Fantastic. It's great to wear the Swiss cross on my chest again. Of course, all the memories of my time as a player in the U21s came flooding back. That makes it special on the one hand and wonderful on the other.

Fabian Lustenberger: I can only agree with that. I met up with old friends again. The equipment manager, Franz Pfluger, was there when I was an U21 player and still is today. It's nice to wear the national team kit again. This time with initials instead of the number.

What was your first impression of the squad?

Lustenberger: Very positive. They're all really good footballers. You can also tell personally that all the players are happy to join the national team and are enjoying their time here. That's the aim of the U21 national team: to make the players feel at home during these ten days.

Gygax: The quality in the team is there. It's unbelievable. The team spirit is extreme. I've rarely experienced it like this. Everyone joined in with a smile and hugged each other - that's how the atmosphere can be transferred onto the pitch.

Joker Daniel Gygax: Here at a national team training session in September 2006. KEYSTONE

Your time as an U21 player was a long time ago. What has changed?

Gygax: A lot. The staff today is probably as big as that of the senior team back then. In my time, there were about five or six people on the U21 staff. We didn't have a cook, not everything was always controlled. Today, everything is very professional and well thought out from A to Z. Everything is done for the boys. In the past, everything was kept a bit simpler.

Lustenberger: Everything was smaller. You can also see that in the clubs. There's more manpower there today. The boys are a bit more demanding because they now deal with things that used to be less of an issue. They want to acquire knowledge and receive input.

Let's stay with your memories as an U21 player. Was there an unforgettable experience?

Lustenberger: Taking part in the U21 European Championship in 2011 was a highlight. Although we lost the final 2:0 against the top team Spain, we were able to do some great advertising for Swiss youth development.

Fabian Lustenberger celebrates Admir Mehmedi for his 2:0 against Belarus at the U21 European Championship 2011. KEYSTONE

Gygax: For me, the best experience was also a tournament. The qualifying matches were sparsely attended, but at the European Championships the stadiums were packed - whether it was St. Jakob-Park or Hardturm. We were completely taken aback.

Back to the present: the U21 team is top of the table after 6 matchdays. Is the European Championship qualifiers a must?

Lustenberger: I find it difficult to talk about it being compulsory. The games have to be played first. Qualifying for the European Championship is the clear goal. That is our aspiration. We have a lot of players with leading roles in their clubs, so our goal has to be to win the group.

Gygax: The Swiss national teams have undergone a transformation in recent years. The senior team and the U21s have regularly qualified for the major tournaments. Our aim is to qualify for the European Championship. Once this has been achieved, we can go one step further.

What kind of game are you expecting against Albania in Lausanne on Friday?

Gygax: It won't be easy. We know the Albanians' strengths and will be well prepared on Friday. I won't give away any details here. We want to win.

Lustenberger: Perfectly executed. I have nothing to add.

