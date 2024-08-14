Kylian Mbappé has not been at Real Madrid for long. But this Wednesday evening, the superstar could win his first title in a Real Madrid shirt.

Jan Arnet

Kylian Mbappé is expected to make his competitive debut for the Whites.

The match can be seen live on free-to-air TV. Kick-off is at 21:00.

Kylian Mbappé is expected to make his competitive debut for Real Madrid today in the UEFA Super Cup. "He arrived in good shape and has adapted very well to the team," said Real coach Carlo Ancelotti ahead of this evening's game (21:00, live on blue Zoom) against Italian Europa League winners Atalanta Bergamo in Warsaw. "He could play, yes."

The 25-year-old Mbappé was introduced to the Whites just under a month ago. He joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain and signed a contract until 2029. The 2018 World Cup winner has fans of the Champions League winners hoping for a title-winning future.

Star ensemble ruined Ancelotti's vacation

Mbappé was absent from Real Madrid's US tour in preparation for the new season due to his vacation in Germany after the European Championship in the summer. With the Frenchman, the Brazilian Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham, among others, Real's attacking options are world class. "A big problem," joked Ancelotti. Thinking about who is playing has ruined his vacations.

"There are no problems for us because there are so many games," said the Italian. "I can't imagine having to rely on the same eleven players for 70 games." Ancelotti could win the next title with Real in the first competitive game of the season.

However, the Whites will be without Eduardo Camavinga against Atalanta. The French midfielder injured his knee in the final training session and will be out indefinitely.

🤕 Eduardo Camavinga a été victime d'un choc avec Aurélien Tchouameni à l'entraînement du Real Madrid, ce qui a entraîné sa chute et un cri de douleur.



Luka Modric, visiblement inquiet, était présent autour de lui. 😢🇫🇷 #RealMadrid #Camavinga #Tchouameni pic.twitter.com/9uYfjM0ayY — Skash Goal (@skashgoal) August 13, 2024

