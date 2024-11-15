Fabian Schär is a guest on blue Sport's football talk show Heimspiel. The defender also spoke on the show about his surprising retirement from the national team.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fabian Schär is a guest on blue Sport's football talk show Heimspiel.

The 32-year-old from eastern Switzerland surprisingly announced his retirement from the national team at the end of August after 86 international matches.

The defender speaks of the "right moment" to retire as an international player. It would also increase his chances of being able to play at club level for longer. Show more

Fabian Schär drops a bombshell at the end of August. The 32-year-old surprisingly announced his retirement from the national team after three World Cup and three European Championship finals. The player from eastern Switzerland is an undisputed regular at Newcastle United and - after initial difficulties - has also secured his place in the starting eleven under coach Murat Yakin. Schär was part of the national team for eleven years.

The successful European Championship campaign with Switzerland 2024 in Germany, of all places, played a key role in his decision to draw a line under his national team career after 86 caps.

"I had a long process after the European Championship, so for many weeks I had the question in my head of what to do next," explained Schär in the football talk show Heimspiel on blue Sport. According to the central defender, it was always clear to him that if he continued, it would be until the next tournament in two years' time (2026 World Cup). "I've experienced a lot of great things in the national team, but also difficult phases," summarizes Schär.

The great European Championship performances with the national team were still fresh in his mind: "I saw how it had just gone. Everything was perfect. We were successful and the team worked incredibly well together. It was extremely nice," says Schär. It was all the more difficult to say goodbye to the national team now. "It's the right moment because everything is just right. But I knew it couldn't just stay like this forever. There will be other times too," said Schär, explaining his decision.

Premier League has priority

The retirement from the national team also has to do with his club. Schär is optimistic that he will continue to play for Newcastle beyond next summer. Nevertheless, at this level you have to think about what happens next.

"I know myself, I'll soon be 33 years old, I play in the Premier League and we never have big vacations during the year. If the decision helps me so that I can maybe play football at club level for one or two more years, then that's simply worth it to me," emphasizes Schär. "I wanted to leave the national team when people are still talking about me, not when it's too late," he says. His conclusion: "I think I caught the right moment, even if it was a difficult decision."

