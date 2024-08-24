Ognjen "Ogi" Zaric has been head coach at FC Winterthur since this season. In an interview with blue Sport, the 35-year-old Austrian explains what really makes him tick.

Sandro Zappella

Ognjen Zaric was Patrick Rahmen's assistant on the touchline at Winterthur last season. However, the Austrian decided against following his boss to champions YB. Instead, Zaric himself was promoted to head coach at Winterthur: "I always communicated openly and honestly that if there was an opportunity for me and it suited both sides, I would like to do it as head coach," Zaric explained to blue Sport. After talking to sporting director Oliver Kaiser, it was clear to him that he wanted to do it, Zaric said.

In the video above, the 35-year-old reveals how Zaric manages to balance his coaching job with his role as a husband and father of three young children, what else is typically Austrian about him and why he didn't make it as a professional.

In sporting terms, Zaric has made a mediocre start to the new season with four points from four games. FCW host Lucerne on Saturday at 6 pm.

