Florian Hoxha here in April in the Super League match against FC Lugano. Picture: Keystone

Around three months after signing a contract extension with GC, Florian Hoxha was demoted to the U21 team. The defender obviously won't put up with it.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the end of May, the Grasshoppers extended the contract with defender Florian Hoxha until 2026 and expressed their satisfaction with his development.

Around three months later, Hoxha's situation has apparently changed completely. The 23-year-old is currently no longer part of the first-team squad and has to train with the U21s.

However, Hoxha is not prepared to accept his demotion and wants to fight back. Show more

At the end of May, the Grasshoppers announced that they would be extending the contract with home-grown talent Florian Hoxha. Head of Sport Stephan Schwarz is full of praise for the defender, who has been playing for GC since the U13s: "He has developed into a reliable player who impresses with his fighting spirit, commitment and will. We are delighted to be able to continue to accompany his positive development."

Around four months later, the situation surrounding the full-back has changed completely. Last weekend, Hoxha and three other players were removed from the 1st team squad, which was too large. From now on, he will only be allowed to train with the U21 squad. But Hoxha does not accept the demotion.

New contract with various promises

Because he has a professional contract without restrictions, he is now insisting on his right to take part in training. "I am very surprised at how GC is dealing with a player of many years' standing with whom they have just signed a new contract with various promises," commented advisor Gezim Ibrahimi in Blick.

The case is said to already be before a court. The Hoxha camp is convinced that the club's actions are not justifiable from a labor law perspective. They do not want to say any more at the moment. To be continued ...

