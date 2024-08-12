  1. Residential Customers
World champion leaves Man City Julian Alvarez joins Atlético Madrid

SDA

SDA

12.8.2024 - 17:22

Moves on to Madrid: Argentinian world champion Julian Alvarez leaves Manchester City after two years and joins Atlético.
Moves on to Madrid: Argentinian world champion Julian Alvarez leaves Manchester City after two years and joins Atlético.
Keystone

World Cup winner Julian Alvarez is leaving Manchester City and moving to Spain to join Atlético Madrid. The 24-year-old Argentinian has signed a six-year contract with the Madrilenians.

12.8.2024 - 17:22

Neither club has disclosed the transfer fee. According to the Spanish media, it is said to be 75 million euros. Ten million euros could be added as a bonus payment. This would make Alvarez the second most expensive purchase in the history of the "Colchoneros". Atlético only paid more for João Felix. The Portuguese came from Benfica Lisbon for over €120 million in 2019.

35 days after missing at the European Championship. Akanji converts decisive penalty to secure ManCity's first title of the season

35 days after missing at the European ChampionshipAkanji converts decisive penalty to secure ManCity's first title of the season

Despite his qualities, Alvarez was always overshadowed by Erling Haaland in the center of attack in Manchester. In two years, he scored 36 times in 103 games for the Sky Blues. As a team-mate of Manuel Akanji, he won the Premier League title twice and the Champions League once.

SDA

