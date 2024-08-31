Kevin Mbabu will play in Denmark in future. Imago

After a season on loan at Bundesliga club Augsburg, 24-time Swiss international Kevin Mbabu has found a new club in Denmark.

SDA

The 29-year-old defender has signed a two-year contract with FC Midtjylland until 2026, as confirmed by the club. Mbabu was actually still under contract with Fulham until the end of this season. However, he has not played a role with the Londoners for some time now.

🗣️ Forventningerne er at vinde titler. Klubben har store ambitioner, men jeg ved, at man endnu ikke har vundet ’The Double’. Det er noget, der er muligt, og som jeg ønsker at opnå.



Se hele interviewet med Kevin Mbabu 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/j31BYhIgFA — FC Midtjylland (@fcmidtjylland) August 30, 2024

After narrowly missing out on the Champions League, the Swiss international is now playing in the Europa League with Midtjylland.

SDA