Contract until 2026 Kevin Mbabu continues his career with the Danish champions

SDA

31.8.2024 - 08:07

Kevin Mbabu will play in Denmark in future.
Imago

After a season on loan at Bundesliga club Augsburg, 24-time Swiss international Kevin Mbabu has found a new club in Denmark.

31.08.2024, 08:25

The 29-year-old defender has signed a two-year contract with FC Midtjylland until 2026, as confirmed by the club. Mbabu was actually still under contract with Fulham until the end of this season. However, he has not played a role with the Londoners for some time now.

After narrowly missing out on the Champions League, the Swiss international is now playing in the Europa League with Midtjylland.

SDA

