Kylian Mbappé has spoken out about the rape allegations in a TV interview. Bernat Armangue/AP

According to media reports, Kylian Mbappé is under investigation in Sweden on suspicion of rape. In an interview, the Real star speaks out on the subject.

dpa

No time? blue Sport summarizes for itself In October, France's football star Kylian Mbappé withdrew from the international matches in Brussels against Belgium (2:1) and in Budapest against Israel (4:1) and instead traveled privately to Stockholm.

Following his visit to the Swedish capital, an investigation was reportedly launched into an alleged rape in a hotel.

The captain of the French national team denied the allegations in an interview with "Canal+". Show more

Kylian Mbappé has spoken out about the alleged rape allegations against him and asserted that they have nothing to do with him. Mbappé said on the French television program "Clique" on "Canal+" that he had never felt affected by it. Although he had not yet received a summons from the Swedish judiciary, he would of course comply with it should this happen.

In the interview, Mbappé reiterated that he did not know the name of the plaintiff. "I was surprised. I'm still surprised, by the way. These are things that happen and that you don't see coming," he said. According to media reports, the 25-year-old Real Madrid professional is under investigation in Sweden on suspicion of rape.

Mbappé described the initial reports as fake news

The public prosecutor's office has not yet officially named the plaintiff. Mbappé described the initial reports in the Swedish press in October as fake news. According to Swedish media, the alleged crime took place at the Bank Hotel in the center of Stockholm.

"He knows that he has absolutely nothing to blame himself for," his lawyer Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard told TF1 last month. Mbappé had also announced that he would press charges for defamation or for the commission of a fictitious offense.

dpa