Álvaro Morata has a new hairstyle - and soon a new place of residence. imago

The mayor of the Italian municipality of Corbetta proudly announces that Álvaro Morata has moved. The Milan striker doesn't like this at all - he immediately announces his move.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Ballarini, the mayor of the small Italian town of Corbetta, is a little too euphoric about the arrival of Álvaro Morata in his community.

The mayor informs the public that the Milan striker has moved to Corbetta.

Morata, who captained Spain to triumph at the European Championship in Germany, feels his privacy has been violated and immediately announces his departure from Corbetta. Show more

"As Fabrizio Romano would say: ÁLVARO MORATA IS MOVING TO CORBETTA, HERE WE GO!" With these words, Marco Ballarini, the mayor of the municipality of Corbetta (approx. 17,000 inhabitants) in the metropolitan city of Milan, gave the Spaniard a warm welcome via Instagram on Wednesday.

"No, this is not an early April Fool's joke. European champion Álvaro Morata is our newest resident in Corbetta!" said Ballarini. "I'm a big Inter fan, but I'm delighted to welcome Morata to the Corbetta family."

"I feel compelled to move immediately"

As euphoric as the mayor is, Morata himself is less enthusiastic about the big announcement. "Dear Mr. Mayor, thank you for violating my privacy. Fortunately, I don't own any valuable property. My only treasure is my children, whose safety you have endangered," the striker, who moved from Atlético Madrid to AC Milan in July, posted on social media.

Spain's European champion captain is very angry. "I had hoped that Corbetta would have guaranteed me some privacy, but I see myself forced to move immediately because you are not able to use social media and protect your fellow citizens," Morata's clear message read.

Ballarini, however, seems quite unimpressed. "Ciao ciao," he wrote in his Instagram story - and showed the club logo of Inter Milan, the Rossoneri's city rivals and arch-enemies.

Instagram

Meanwhile, Morata also seems to be able to take things with a sense of humor. On Friday, he shared a story from team-mate Davide Calabria showing a banner at Corbetta station. It reads: "Mayor Morata".