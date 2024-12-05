Superstar Kylian Mbappé misses another penalty. This is also upsetting for him - he sends a message to his supporters and the Madrid fans.

After another frustrating evening with another missed penalty and Real's defeat at Athletic Bilbao, Kylian Mbappé spoke out with determination. "A difficult moment, but the best time to change the situation and show who I am," wrote the French football superstar, who has been unconvincing for weeks, in an Instagram story.

"It's a shame about the penalty, but it happens," said coach Carlo Ancelotti. "Athletic bury Mbappé in La Catedral, Real Madrid go into a tailspin", wrote the newspaper "Sport". "Madrid are getting used to losing," said Marca.

Kylian Mbappé has achieved much less than expected since his move to Real Madrid sda

"A big mistake"

The 2-1 defeat in the Basque Country meant that the Whites failed to close the gap on arch-rivals FC Barcelona in the table after three consecutive wins in the league. The Catalans are top of the table with 37 points from 16 games, while Real have 33 points from 15 games. Cup winners Bilbao moved up to fourth place with 29 points from 16 games.

Mbappé (25) missed the penalty in the 68th minute with the score at 0:1 on Wednesday evening. The French 2018 World Cup winner and 2022 World Cup runner-up had already failed to score after around an hour in the Champions League match against Liverpool FC. "A big mistake in a game where every detail counts," Mbappé wrote about the renewed miss.

