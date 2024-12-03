FC Zurich wins the cup round of 16 against GC 1-0, with Mirlind Kryeziu scoring the decisive goal in the 70th minute.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you FC Zurich defeats GC 1:0 in the Cup round of 16.

Mirlind Kryeziu scores the decisive goal in the 70th minute. A supposed equalizer by GC does not count.

Like FCZ, Biel also advances to the quarter-finals. The Biel team beat Langenthal 6:0. Show more

It was not a footballing delicacy like 20 years ago, which was offered to the spectators in the Letzigrund. Back then, the Grasshoppers won 6:5 after extra time in the Hardturm. Now FCZ needed just one goal to win the game. Mirlind Kriezyu redeemed his colors with his header 20 minutes before the end.

It was a good reward for FCZ, who improved in the second half but had to be happy not to be trailing after 45 minutes. The Grasshoppers were the more active team in the first half, but failed time and again against Yanick Brecher.

The Grasshoppers' lack of chances was compounded by bad luck. FCZ could not have complained about being sent off shortly after the break following a rude tackle by Cheveyo Tsawa on Giotto Morandi. And finally, coach Tomas Oral's team were denied a supposed equalizer by Tsiy Ndenge in the 83rd minute. Referee Fedayi San ruled the goal back due to the goalscorer being offside. A controversial decision, which he checked again on the screen after several minutes and on the advice of the video referee, but which stood.

Biel in the quarter-finals again

FC Biel is also through to the quarter-finals. The team from the Promotion League had no problems with Langenthal, a team from one division below, and won 6:0. Unlike Stade Lausanne-Ouchy in mid-September (0:1), Biel lived up to its role as favourites on the artificial turf in Langenthal. The Seelanders made short work of the 1st division side and decided the game with four goals in the first half hour.

The live ticker to read