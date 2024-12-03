FC Zurich wins the cup round of 16 against GC 1-0, with Mirlind Kryeziu scoring the decisive goal in the 70th minute.
It was not a footballing delicacy like 20 years ago, which was offered to the spectators in the Letzigrund. Back then, the Grasshoppers won 6:5 after extra time in the Hardturm. Now FCZ needed just one goal to win the game. Mirlind Kriezyu redeemed his colors with his header 20 minutes before the end.
It was a good reward for FCZ, who improved in the second half but had to be happy not to be trailing after 45 minutes. The Grasshoppers were the more active team in the first half, but failed time and again against Yanick Brecher.
The Grasshoppers' lack of chances was compounded by bad luck. FCZ could not have complained about being sent off shortly after the break following a rude tackle by Cheveyo Tsawa on Giotto Morandi. And finally, coach Tomas Oral's team were denied a supposed equalizer by Tsiy Ndenge in the 83rd minute. Referee Fedayi San ruled the goal back due to the goalscorer being offside. A controversial decision, which he checked again on the screen after several minutes and on the advice of the video referee, but which stood.
Biel in the quarter-finals again
FC Biel is also through to the quarter-finals. The team from the Promotion League had no problems with Langenthal, a team from one division below, and won 6:0. Unlike Stade Lausanne-Ouchy in mid-September (0:1), Biel lived up to its role as favourites on the artificial turf in Langenthal. The Seelanders made short work of the 1st division side and decided the game with four goals in the first half hour.
90.
The game is over
FCZ are through to the cup quarter-finals. Ricardo Moniz's team wins against GC thanks to an improved performance in the 2nd half. Mirlin Kryeziu heads his colors decisively in front after a corner kick. GC also scores a goal. Only: it doesn't count. The decision is preceded by a minute-long consultation with the VAR. Apparently, GC player Tobers touched the ball with his head before Ndenge, who was then offside, scored the goal.
-
90.
Nine minutes of added time
After GC's non-goal had to be reviewed for several minutes, several minutes were added on top, namely nine.
-
83.
GC's equalizer does not count
Ndenge heads the Hoppers level from a free kick. The goal must first be reviewed for several minutes. According to the referee, Tobers touched the ball with his head first and Ndenge was therefore offside. This decision will be a talking point, as the TV footage did not clearly show Tobers touching the ball.
-
82.
Offensive power for GC
There is now only one thing left for the Grasshoppers: scoring goals. Tomas Oral wants to do this with Nikolas Muci and Pascal Schürpf. They replace Amir Abrashi and Sonny Kittel.
-
70.
FCZ take the lead
Mirlind Kryeziu lets FCZ celebrate! The central defender breaks away from his opponent Paskotsi at a corner kick and heads FCZ into the lead.
-
68.
FCZ better in the game
While there was hardly anything to see from FCZ in the first half, they are now more defiant. Not necessarily more dangerous, but more on the ball. Meanwhile, there is hardly anything to see from GC.
-
51.
GC fans set off fireworks
The GC fans make themselves heard. Not with chants, but with fireworks. Play resumes after a brief interruption.
-
46.
Half-time 2 underway
Football continues at the Letzigrund.
-
45.
Short summary
Time to take a breather. GC are the better team and create several chances. However, Yanick Brecher in the FCZ goal does a great job and keeps his colors in the game. Little to nothing came from FCZ, with a Marchesano finish shortly before the break being the only sign of life from Ricardo Moniz's team. Will he find the right words at half-time? We will see. The action resumes in 15 minutes.
-
45.
FCZ with first goal
Marchesano is played on in the penalty area and takes a direct shot. The ball flies straight into the hands of Justin Hammel. It is FCZ's best and only chance so far.
-
35.
Spectacle! There you are!
Ohlala, and now it's really getting going in the Letzigrund. Spoiler: FCZ have Yanick Brecher to thank several times. First GC switch at lightning speed. Bojang passes to his colleague Ndenge, who storms towards the FCZ box on the left and lays the ball back to Bojang. The Gambian fails alone in front of the outstanding Brecher. Just seconds later, Brecher steals the show again. After a throw-in, Abrashi gets his shot away and forces the FCZ keeper to make a save. And because Brecher seems to be really warm, his show continues just moments later. Sonny Kittel gets his shot away from a corner kick, but fails to ... you know. And the same Kittel tests the FCZ goalie again in the blink of an eye. Brecher deflects his direct corner attempt just over the crossbar. So it's still 0-0. That's it - and now calm has returned to the Letzi.
-
28.
GC makes FCZ sit up and take notice again
Now the one or other fan in the seats has probably sat up. GC skilfully moves into FCZ's danger zone and takes a first shot. The shot is stopped by onrushing FCZ defenders, the rebound ends up with Ndenge, who shoots the ball from the edge of the penalty area just wide of the right-hand post.
-
25.
Spectacle, where are you?
Anyone with a seat in the Letzigrund will be glued to the red plastic seats for the time being. The game is taking place between the sixteen, the big show has yet to materialize. Nevertheless, the players are going into the duels with a lot of power and are giving each other nothing.
-
15.
Strong GC
Grasshoppers are more convincing than FC Zurich in the opening quarter of an hour. The team at the bottom of the league had two headers from set-pieces, one of which went over the goal and the other was easy pickings for FCZ keeper Brecher. Nothing to see from FCZ offensively so far. GC are skillfully stopping the advances so far.
-
3.
GC make their mark
Wow, it's getting hot in front of goal for the first time. GC have a chance from a corner kick. Bojang heads the ball just over the goal. The Hoppers make their first mark.
-
1.
The ball rolls
Fedayi San uses his whistle for the first time. In other words: The game is underway.
-
0.
The teams are here
So, it's just a matter of seconds. It will start soon.
-
