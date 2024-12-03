After the 1:1 draw in the Zurich derby, FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz attacks referee Luca Piccolo and lashes out at journalists. There is hardly any time to digest the frustration. Because the next derby is already waiting.

FC Zurich and GC drew 1-1 on matchday 16 of the Super League. The Hoppers have been waiting for a win since matchday 8, but FCZ have now also been without a full win in four games.

After the derby, FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz vented his frustration and sharply criticized referee Luca Piccolo. The league then initiates proceedings.

The two teams will meet again in the cup round of 16 on Tuesday. Show more

Even before the 287th Zurich derby between FCZ and GC, the city of Zurich is in a state of emergency on Saturday. Supporters of both clubs keep the police on their toes, GC fans are even surrounded on the Duttweiler Bridge and are subsequently not at the Letzigrund in time for kick-off.

After the match, GC captain Amir Abrashi appears for an interview with blue Sport. "It's a scandal that our fans were excluded here. It's a low point of this season that the fans weren't here to support us today. Something like that is disgraceful," Abrashi says in no uncertain terms. And he is not the only one to let off steam after the final whistle.

Moniz lashes out at referees and journalists

FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz lashes out at referee Luca Piccolo at the post-match press conference - because the referee had shown Umeh Emmanuel a controversial yellow card shortly before the break. Emmanuel reaches into the face of opponent Seko, who gratefully accepts the gift and falls. "The hand goes there a bit and then you fall over, sorry...!", expert Pascal Zuberbühler questioned the decision in the blue Sport Studio.

For Moniz, meanwhile, one thing is certain: "The game was decided by a disastrous referee. He's a disaster for Swiss football! When you draw a yellow-red card for Umeh's second foul, you have no feeling. It's a derby, a full stadium."

Moniz is not mollified by a journalist's comment that FCZ's performance also left a lot to be desired. On the contrary. "What are you saying here, we're playing with ten players ... Why are you asking so aggressively, then I'll answer aggressively too," raged the 60-year-old. He is open to all questions, but he cannot accept that: "I don't understand it, we have to play with one player less, we get a point and you ask a question like that?"

The next derby just around the corner

FCZ's frustration runs deep after the fourth winless league game in a row. For the time being, there is no reason for coach Moniz to be in a better mood on Monday. On the one hand, the league opened proceedings against him for the Piccolo criticism, and on the other, FCZ's protest against José Perea's suspension was rejected. The 24-year-old will have to sit out two more games.

Perea will therefore be absent for the cup round of 16 on Tuesday - when FCZ meet their city rivals again to improve their cup record. Because 10 of the previous 15 meetings between the city rivals went to GC, including the one that everyone thinks of when they recall Zurich Cup duels: The 6:5 after extra time in March 2004.

At least one thing should reassure Moniz a little: the referee for the 288th Zurich derby is not Luca Piccolo, but Fedayi San.

