Stuttgart's Swiss defender Leonidas Stergiou scored his first Bundesliga goal against Bayern Munich in May Keystone

VfB Stuttgart will have to make do without defender Leonidas Stergiou from eastern Switzerland at the start of the new season.

SDA

The Swiss international will be out for several weeks due to inflammation in his vertebrae, as coach Sebastian Hoeness announced the day before the first championship match.

Sebastian #Hoeneß zur Personalsituation: „Bei Niko #Nartey ist es bekannt. Auch Dan-Axel #Zagadou, Josha #Vagnoman und Luca #Raimund sind noch kein Thema für Samstag – Leonidas #Stergiou (Entzündung Rückenwirbel), Anthony Rouault (Subluxation Schulter) ebenfalls nicht. Enzo… — VfB Stuttgart (@VfB) August 23, 2024

Stuttgart have major personnel concerns in their defense ahead of Saturday's away game in Freiburg. In addition to Stergiou, French new signing Anthony Rouault will also be out for an extended period due to a shoulder injury. Dan-Axel Zagadou and Josha Vagnoman are still recovering from injuries at last year's championship runners-up.

SDA