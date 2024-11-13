Simon Sohm made his international debut in October 2020 under former coach Vladimir Petkovic, but has never been called up since. Now the 23-year-old returns for the relegation battle in the Nations League.

Linus Hämmerli

In October 2020, Simon Sohm made his debut for the Swiss national team at the age of 19 under then coach Vladimir Petkovic. Sohm played 26 minutes in the 2:1 friendly defeat against Croatia. This was to remain Sohm's only appearance for the national team until today.

Since his debut, Sohm has been waiting in vain for another call-up - until last Thursday. For the final group games in the Nations League against Serbia (Friday, 8.45 pm) and Spain (Monday, 8.45 pm), the 23-year-old will be called up to the squad by Yakin. Sohm will talk about his return at a media conference on Wednesday.

Granit Xhaka as a role model "Granit has been at this level for years. I try to take a lot from what he does," says Sohm, mentioning in particular the leadership qualities of the national team captain.

"I didn't sense any construction site" Sohm is asked about yesterday's training session and the performance of the defense in particular. "I didn't notice any problems. Everything is new for me, I first have to see how the team plays. I'm also trying to adapt," says Sohm.

What Sohm says about the relegation battle in the Nations League "I don't feel any tension," says Sohm. "But we know it's a very important game. Depending on how it turns out, we'll have it in our own hands against Spain afterwards." Confident at the media conference: Simon Sohm. Picture: Keystone

What position does Sohm want in the national team? "Anywhere," says Sohm when asked about his preferred position. "I've also played in several positions at Parma. I just try to do my best." And what are his goals for the national team? "I just want to show what I can do. I can benefit a lot in training," says Sohm.

What has changed since his national team debut four years ago? "The coach has changed, the staff. It's become a bit more modern, more professional, also in terms of nutrition. A few new players too, but not much else," says Sohm.

Sohm: "I feel very comfortable in Italy" The national team returnee is asked about his experiences in the Italian league, where he managed promotion to Serie A with Parma in the summer. "I feel very comfortable in Italy," says the 23-year-old. "I'm not surprised that I'm a regular and I've earned it." A big highlight was his goal against Juventus just two weeks ago. Parma is not a big city. "You can move around easily. People talk to you from time to time, but it's not annoying," says Sohm. He can also now easily resist the good food.

