Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

The national team captain has his foot in the game against Union Berlin for the only goal conceded. In the 29th minute, Benedict Hollerbach scurries into the danger zone of the champions, Xhaka tries to block the subsequent cross. He fails, deflects the ball and Woo-Yeong Jeong sinks it into the goal to make it 1:1. Later, Xhaka plays a wonderful ball from half-field to his colleague Hincapié, who lays it off for Schick. The shot lands in the far post. Xhaka plays through, remains inconspicuous and wins 2:1 with Leverkusen.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

It goes without saying that Kobel has his work cut out against the strongest attack in the league. As early as the 2nd minute, things got dicey for the national team keeper against Bayern Munich. He plays a pass to Marcel Sabitzer, who remains unperturbed. Coming towards the ball? Not a chance. Instead, Min-jae Kim sprints forward, grabs the ball and charges towards Kobel. But Waldemar Anton is wide awake and blocks the ball. Kobel later saves a Sané shot. His intervention in the 49th minute was also strong: Thomas Müller appeared a few meters in front of goal and took off, but Kobel extended his right hand to save BVB. The top match between BVB and Bayern ends 1:1, with Kobel powerless to save the goal.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

New matchday, same picture: Omlin with shirt number 1 remains a reserve.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Keeps Jonas Omlin company on the bench in the 3-1 defeat in Freiburg.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Still a reserve. Comes on in the 73rd minute with Mainz 2-0 up against Hoffenheim. The score remains unchanged.

Augsburg Ruben Vargas

On the bench for the 1-0 win against Bochum.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

After the 5-1 defeat in the Champions League against Red Star Belgrade, Rieder is back in the starting line-up against Werder Bremen. Unlike a week ago in the 2-0 win against Bochum, Rieder failed to impress in Stuttgart's midfield. After 67 minutes he had to retire with the score at 1:1.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou was on the pitch a little longer than Rieder in the 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen. He also looked more stylish than last Saturday. After six minutes he was overrun by Werder striker Njinmah, who headed Ducksch's cross over the line. Stuttgart secured a point thanks to a brace from former FCSG striker Ermedin Demirovic.

Wolfsburg Cédric Zesiger

On the bench for the 5:1 win against Leipzig.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Missing Frankfurt Eintracht through injury.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Back on the bench after three games in which he was not in the squad. No more, no less. His Freiburg team win 3:1 against Gladbach.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Once again, coach Julian Schuster did without Manzambi. The 19-year-old from Geneva was last in the Swabian squad at the end of September.

VfL Bochum Noah Loosli

As poor as VfL Bochum's season has been, Loosli's minutes have been equally meagre. For the fourth time in a row, he was left out of the Bundesliga bottom club's squad for the 1-0 defeat to Augsburg.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Manchester City are in trouble. Akanji and Co. lost 2-0 to Liverpool, with the Reds proving too big a team for the struggling Citizens. A look at the statistics of the last seven games: one draw, six defeats. Akanji plays through in the top game, neither passes nor makes an impact and slips to fifth place with City.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Played through in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace and put in a strong performance. Clears a dicey scene in the first half and gets the ball in front of his opponent Eze with a great intervention. Schär is floundering in midfield with Newcastle. Sits in 11th place after 13 matchdays.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Witnesses a tragic event in the 17th minute of the match against Fiorentina. Opponent Edoardo Bove collapses through no fault of his own. The match is abandoned. Examinations at the intensive care unit have ruled out "acute damage to the central nervous system and the cardiorespiratory system" for Bove, Fiorentina announced.

AC Milan Noah Okafor

Not in the Rossoneri squad for the 3-0 win over Empoli due to illness.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

The midfielder had to undergo groin surgery at the end of October and will miss the northern Italian side until further notice. Bologna win 3-0 against Venezia.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Man of the match. Secures victory for his colors with goals in the 21st and 71st minutes. The Nati speedster first scored a foul penalty in the 3-0 win against Venezia, which he took himself, and then added to the final score. These are his first two goals in the league this season. The last time he was seen cheering for the Lions was at Euro 2024.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Records fourth win from the last five league games with Bologna. Pulls the strings in midfield as usual, is omnipresent and reads the game.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

The 28-year-old from Lucerne missed Empoli's 3-0 defeat to Milan through injury.

Parma Simon Sohm

Plays through in the 3-1 win against Lazio Roma. Gets off well with the Italian media. He impresses with his physicality and presence in midfield.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez sits on the bench for the 5th time in a row in LaLiga. His Betis lose 2-0 against Real Sociedad.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

After his winning goal against Rayo Vallecano last week, will Sow also be the match-winner against Osasuna? He plays with Sevilla on Monday night.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Cömert and Co. are literally being pestered by Atlético's attack. Real Valladolid didn't stand a chance against the Madrilenians and lost 5-0, with Cömert playing through.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Once again only on the bench in the 2-1 defeat against Marseille.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Monaco take the lead against Marseille in the 41st minute. Zakaria prepares the goal for his colleague Golovin. After the break, the national team player has the lead again on his feet. However, he puts the ball a little wide in the opposition penalty area and is unable to get it past keeper Rulli. Monaco lose 2-1 to Marseille and drop to second place in Ligue 1.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Comes off the bench in the 68th minute. Remains inconspicuous.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

At the origin of Marseille's equalizer. His cross in the 53rd minute is insufficiently cleared by Monaco. Marseille accepts the gift and scores. Finishes a little later. Defensively and offensively stable.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Sierro makes Toulouse's 2-0 win against Auxerre perfect in the 39th minute. The midfielder scores from the penalty spot for the final score.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Plays in Montepellier's back five until the 63rd minute. He watches the acclaimed equalizer deep into stoppage time against Lille to make it 2:2 from the bench.

Montpellier Gabriel Barès

Hands in the air in the 93rd minute before the goal to make it 2:2. After that, all the dams break in Montpellier. In the 2-2 draw against Lille, Barès comes on in the 88th minute but is not directly involved in the equalizer.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Brest win 3-1 against Strasbourg, but Fernandes twists his ankle in the 50th minute and has to be substituted.

Other Swiss players abroad

Greenville (3rd division USA) Lyam MacKinnon

The best player of the season is on vacation. The league in America is suspended.

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni comes off the bench in the 2-0 win against Arouca. He scored no goals in his 12 minutes but was shown a yellow card.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

After his brilliant comeback in the 3-3 draw against Manchester City in the Champions League, Lotomba is in the starting line-up against Fortuna Sittard. He was off in the 65th minute. His team's goal to make the final score 1:1 came after his substitution.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

Plays through against Feyenoord and picks up a point. Yellow card in the 67th minute.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Goes scoreless in the 2-0 win against Slavia Sofia and is sent off in the 80th minute.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

Makes it 2:1. Jashari wins 4-1 with Brugge against Dender and makes up points on leaders Genk. Bruges are still four points off the top of the table.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Remains without a goal in his 76 minutes of playing time in the 1-1 draw against Charleroi.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

After the defeat against FC Lugano in the Conference League, Surdez sits on the bench against Westerlo. He was substituted in the 71st minute and saw his side draw 2-2 in the 86th minute.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

Was substituted at the break in the 3-0 win against Vejle.

AEK Athens Steven Zuber

Zuber was once again missing from the AEK Athens squad last weekend.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Makes his starting eleven comeback and drops points with Graz in a 1-1 draw against Altach. The lead at the top of the table over Austria Vienna shrinks to three points.

RB Salzburg Bryan Okoh

Is on his way back after a thigh injury. Not in the squad for the 1-1 draw against Harteberg, but played 71 minutes in the 2nd team.

Enjoys a football-free weekend: Was rested for the 5-0 win in the Cup against Monnaie.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

Muheim returns to winning ways with HSV. The full-back played in the 3-1 win over Karlsruhe and lifted Hamburg into second place.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Sits on the bench in the 3:1 win against Karlsruhe.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Celebrates a 3-0 win over Schalke with Kaiserslautern and moves up to 3rd place in Bundesliga 2. Is substituted in the 87th minute.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Did not play in the 3-0 defeat against Kaiserslautern. Sits on the bench.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

Could not turn the tide against HSV with the score at 1:2. After his substitution in the 72nd minute, KSC concede goal number 3.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Noah Rupp

Rupp sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Played at left-back in the 1-1 draw against Fürth. An important point in the relegation battle.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

Still with calf problems. Missed the 1-1 draw against Watford.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

Still an undisputed regular at FCSG, not even in the squad for the third time in a row at Leeds.

Norwich City (Championship) Christian Fassnacht

Fassnacht will have to watch the game against Luton (4-2 win) from afar. He will miss Norwich due to a hamstring problem.

Hull City (Championship) Anthony Racioppi

Once again just a bench warmer. His team lost 3-1 to Middlesbrough and remain in the relegation battle.

Chicago Fire Maren Haile-Selassie

Chicago Fire missed out on the play-offs - the season is over.

Chicago Fire Allan Arigoni

After missing out on the play-offs, Arigoni returns to FC Lugano.

St. Louis CITY Roman Bürki

Bürki also missed the play-offs with St. Louis CITY.

Seattle Stefan Frei

One week after Frei had witched Seattle one round further, the semi-final against LA Galaxy was the end of the line. The Swiss lost 0:1 with his team, which meant the end of the season.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

With a partial appearance in the 2-0 defeat against Tekstilac.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

Not in the squad for the 3-2 defeat against Slaven Belupo.

NK Osijek Kemal Ademi

Is in the squad, but not on the pitch. That leaves one thing left: he sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

SH Shenhua (China) Cephas Malele

The season in China has been over since the beginning of November. Malele missed out on the championship title with Shenhua by one point and finished 2nd.

Nantong Zhiyun (China) Ming-Yang Yang

Yang is also on vacation.

Atlético Ottawa (Canada) Ruben del Campo Ferreira

The Canadian championship is over and will resume in the spring.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

Has not been in the Cluj squad recently or has not played. Will he be back in action on Monday? Cluj face UTA Arad in the Romanian league.

Vasco da Gama (Brazil) Maxime Dominguez

Started the comeback against Atlético Goianiense five minutes after coming on as a substitute with his goal in the 75th minute. In the 93rd minute, Vasco da Gama secures a point with a 2:2 draw.

Al-Wasl Haris Seferovic

Plays against Al-Rayyan in the AFC Champions League on Monday.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

Victory in extremis for Puertas and Co. The 26-year-old scored from a corner kick in the 95th minute to make it 1-0 against Al-Khaleej and move level on points with Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in fourth place.

Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel

Blondel is still not ready for action after tearing his cruciate ligament.