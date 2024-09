France's Adrien Rabiot (l) and Spain's Rodri fight for the ball in the European Championship semi-final. Picture: Keystone

Olympique Marseille have made a major transfer just over two weeks after the transfer window closed. The South French club signed Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer.

SDA

Rabiot signed a two-year contract with "OM".

The 29-year-old midfielder, who trained at Paris Saint-Germain and has made 48 appearances for the French national team, has been under contract with Juventus for the last five years.

SDA