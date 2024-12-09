Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport is keeping a close eye on the performances of Switzerland's professional female footballers abroad with a view to the 2025 European Championships at home.

Patrick Lämmle

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

Pilgrim misses the 2:1 win against Como through injury.

AS Roma Eseosa Aigbogun

The 99-time international is in the starting eleven for the first time since returning from a cruciate ligament rupture. She was substituted at the break with the score at 0:1.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Juventus Turin celebrate a 3-2 win against Lazio Rome and consolidate first place. Calligaris, who normally starts in the starting eleven, is on the bench for once.

Juventus Turin Alisha Lehmann

Lehmann was substituted in the 74th minute, but Lazio made it 2-2 less than two minutes later. Italian international Barbara Bonansea scored in the 90th minute to make it 3-2.

Arsenal Lia Wälti

Arsenal beat Aston Villa 4-0 and are now unbeaten in 10 competitive matches (8 wins, 2 draws). Lia Wälti is missing due to an abscess, which is why she was also unable to play in the last two international matches.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

Seraina Piubel scores her first league goal for West Ham United. The 24-year-old scored in West Ham United's 5-2 derby win over Crystal Palace. Piubel made it 2:2 in the 36th minute and played a key role in the crazy comeback. Thanks to the win, West Ham did not plummet to the bottom of the table and instead overtook three teams. Piubel had scored her first goal for the Londoners in the League Cup on October 2.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

After the international matches, Bühler also misses the game against Everton. Tottenham won 2:1 and now occupy 6th place.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Maritz played over the full distance twice for the national team and was substituted half an hour before the end against Arsenal when the score was 2-0. In the end, they lost 4-0.

Eintracht Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Eintracht Frankfurt play against RB Leipzig on Monday. She had to leave the national team camp before the game against Germany due to calf problems. The Frankfurt website states that Reuteler will "probably" miss the last two games of the year.

Eintracht Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Riesen was in the starting eleven against Germany (0:6) and was substituted at the break against England (0:1). Her performance against England was strong and may also have impressed her coach Niko Arnautis.

Werder Bremen Livia Peng

The national team's No. 2 lost 3-0 at home to Freiburg with Werder Bremen. The 22-year-old didn't look happy when conceding goals, but that was even more the case for the players in front of her.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

Arfaoui was substituted in the 61st minute when the score was already 3-0 and nothing changed.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

The national team's number 1 will be challenged tonight (18:00) against top team Eintracht Frankfurt.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Sometimes she plays, sometimes not. It remains to be seen whether she will play against Frankfurt.

RB Leipzig Lydia Andrade

Andrade is usually in the starting eleven at Leipzig and will be fully motivated to show what she can do against Eintracht.

SC Freiburg Julia Stierli

Stierli is set to start for Freiburg and once again played the full distance in the 3-0 win over Werder Bremen. The gap to the top is just six points after 11 matchdays.

SC Freiburg Leela Egli

Egli, who won three matches with the Swiss U19 team between November 26 and December 2 to reach the final phase of European Championship qualifying, was substituted in the 62nd minute at the weekend. There were no more goals after that.

SC Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Around a year ago, Fölmli suffered a cruciate ligament rupture, the second in her young career. However, she should be back on the pitch in the new year and then do everything in her power to make the European Championship squad.

1st FC Cologne Alena Bienz

Alena Bienz scores the only goal of the game in the basement duel against Potsdam to give Cologne their first win of the season.

Turbine Potsdam Mia Schmid

Schmid is cautioned in the 11th minute of the basement duel against Cologne and substituted at the break. Only then does Bienz score the only goal of the game.

Turbine Potsdam Flavia Lüscher

Lüscher comes on for Schmid and cannot prevent the 10th defeat in the 11th game.

St. Pölten Ella Touon

The 21-year-old played the full distance in the 1-1 draw against Sturm Graz. St. Pölten lead the table after 13 rounds with a two-point advantage over Austria Vienna. On Thursday, the difficult away duel against Manchester City in the Champions League is on the agenda.

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Barça win 4:1 against Betis and thus celebrate their 12th victory in the 12th round. Schertenleib was substituted at half-time with the score at 4-0 and was allowed to play for longer than ever before. After conceding a goal, Schertenleib pulls her shirt over her face and wants to sink into the ground. The reason: the 17-year-old's attempt to clear the ball unintentionally turned into an assist. Barça face Hammarby IF away from home in the Champions League on Thursday.

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

Xhemaili and PSV Eindhoven win the top-of-the-table clash away at Ajax Amsterdam 2-0 and are now top of the table after 9 rounds.

Hammarby IF Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto is a good shot-stopper, as she showed in the national team. The championship in Sweden ended on November 9. However, she is still playing in the Champions League with Hammarby and is hoping to make amends against Barcelona, as Hammarby lost the first leg 0:9 in October. Her team also lost twice against Man City recently, but showed that they can also keep up with the absolute top teams. They lost 2-0 away from home, while the home game ended 2-1.

Dijon FCO Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun impressed against England in an unfamiliar position at right-back. Against Montpellier at the weekend, she was substituted in the 73rd minute for Nadia Krezyman, who played on the left wing. She scored in the 81st minute to make the final score 4:2 and help prevent the game from turning into a nail-biter in the final minutes. After 10 rounds, Dijon already have 20 points to their name, just three fewer than in the previous season after 22 rounds.

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

After the international matches, Crnogorcevic went on vacation. The season in the USA ended on October 19. Perhaps that's why she didn't really get up to speed in the national team.

Houston Dash Ramona Bachmann

Ramona Bachmann joined the national team camp, but had to leave before the first game due to illness. Her season also ended in mid-October after missing the playoffs.

Northwestern Wildcats Anna Caterina Regazzoni

Anna Caterina Regazzoni has already been invited to present herself to the national team. The ball is also currently resting at US College.

Interesting facts about the home European Championship 2025

