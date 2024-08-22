Young Boys win a spectacular first leg of the Champions League play-offs against Galatasaray 3:2. Patrick Rahmen thinks that more could have been possible and praises double goalscorer Monteiro.

Patrick Rahmen faces the media at the press conference after the 3-2 win against Galatasaray. "Those 15 minutes in the second half hurt", says Rahmen. The YB coach was referring to the period between the 60th and 75th minute, when the Young Boys were given two cold showers by Michy Batshuayi. "That's when you saw Gala's attacking power and strength," said Rahmen.

The two goals conceded were particularly bitter because YB missed the 3:0 shortly beforehand: "If you look at the course of the game, you know that there was more in it. The shot on the post hurts, but it's no reproach, it was done with conviction. Of course it hurts that we didn't make it 3-0. It would have done us good at that point," said Rahmen.

Rahmen satisfied with the performance

However, Rahmen is satisfied with his team's performance: "We wanted to act immediately and press high. To cause them problems. We did that very well." They played very intensively and conscientiously. Rahmen is particularly happy with the reaction after the equalizer: "We came back after the 2:2, which speaks volumes for the last two to three weeks. You can see that things are looking up."

As far as the second leg is concerned, Rahmen is expecting a difficult task: "It will be a cauldron in Istanbul. There will be a lot of emotion. But we want to do everything we can to get through to the group stage." They also want to be active in Istanbul and aim to score goals themselves.

Matchwinner Monteiro

When asked about match-winner Monteiro, Rahmen said: "He has already shown an upward trend in training." Monteiro has had a difficult time recently. So Rahmen is all the happier for him: "His body language is sometimes not so positive. But he thinks differently than he appears. I've tried to support him over the last two to three weeks.