ManCity stars Manuel Akanji and Rodri have complained in recent days that there are always more games. The blue Sport experts Marcel Reif and Mladen Petric join in the canon. The latter even considers it possible that the players will go on strike.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The two ManCity stars Manuel Akanji and Rodri are running on empty, as they revealed during the week. They are bothered by the fact that more and more games are being squeezed into their already packed calendars.

Marcel Reif is particularly annoyed by the Club World Cup, in which 32 teams will take part for the first time in 2025 instead of the previous 7. "It's all madness. That's not possible."

Ex-professional and blue Sport expert Mladen Petric believes it is "quite possible" that players will go on strike in the near future.

After the match against ManCity (0:0), Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer said that he could "very, very well understand" the criticism. For him as a goalkeeper, however, it was less of a problem.

Watch the video above to hear what the panel of experts think of the new Champions League mode. Show more

The Champions League is back and is making football fans' hearts beat faster. And those of footballers? Yes and no. For many, playing in the top flight just once is undoubtedly the biggest highlight of their career. Admir Mehmedi recently said in the football talk show Heimspiel on blue Sport that he had goosebumps as soon as he heard the anthem in each of his 15 appearances.

It was also a dream come true for the YB players to qualify for the Champions League once again, even if there were no feelings of happiness after the opening game against Aston Villa (0:3).

The players of the absolute top teams, on the other hand, are slowly but surely coming to the end of their tether. The fact that all qualified teams in the Champions League play eight games in the first phase instead of the previous six makes little difference. For the teams that finish in places 9 to 24 at the end of the league phase, however, there will be at least two more play-off matches. And even more games await the national team players in the Nations League.

The Club World Cup, in which 32 teams (12 from Europe) instead of 7 will compete for the title of Club World Champion from 2025, is causing even more concern for the professionals of the best clubs. The tournament will be played in eight groups of four, with the first and second-placed teams progressing to the knockout rounds. After all, the world tournament only takes place every four years. It will be held for the first time next summer and starts on June 15 - two weeks after the Champions League final.

Akanji and Rodri sound the alarm

During his time as Liverpool coach, Jürgen Klopp repeatedly raised his warning finger and criticized the overloaded fixture list, and other coaches did the same. And now two Manchester City stars have also raised the alarm in recent days. Manuel Akanji said half seriously, half jokingly: "I might have to retire at 30." The Nati crack pointed out that there is hardly any time left for regeneration.

Rodri went one better at the press conference before the clash against Inter Milan and even said that they might have to go on strike at some point because the whole thing was becoming a health hazard. The Spain international calculated that he could have to play up to 80 games.

Marcel Reif and Mladen Petric are worried

blue Sport expert Marcel Reif is very sympathetic to the criticism and is particularly annoyed by the inflated Club World Cup: "It's all madness. It's not possible. You can't go on vacation for two weeks and then have a thing like this afterwards."

Of course, the clubs and players earn so much as a result, "but it doesn't change the body". The game has become so athletic and demands a lot from the body and then there's the mental component: "The favorites have to, have to, have to, have to. And that takes energy. That's madness."

Ex-professional Mladen Petric also considers the flood of games to be problematic and believes that it is quite possible that players will go on strike in the near future. Asked specifically about this, he says: "I can imagine it." Akanji and Rodri are by no means the only players to have voiced criticism. "So it's quite conceivable that you experience something like that at some point. Coach Jürgen Klopp has also repeatedly mentioned that there are too many games, too little regeneration. I wouldn't be surprised."

Reif appeals to the common sense of those responsible

blue Sport presenter Roman Kilchsperger would like to devote a separate program to the topic and says: "We could even live without football for a day as viewers." For the sake of the players' health and so that the sport remains as athletic as it currently is.

Marcel Reif agrees and takes responsibility himself: "As supporters of the whole thing, we have to say this loud and clear. Maybe somewhere up here on the Zürichberg (FIFA headquarters; editor's note) or in Nyon (UEFA headquarters; editor's note) there will be a bit of reflection. And not more. Squeeze out even more, yet another competition, yet another Nations League, yet another nonsense. That's absurd."

Yann Sommer: "I can understand that very, very well"

After the 0-0 draw against Manchester City, blue Sport wants to know from Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer whether he understands the criticism of the game plan. The former international goalkeeper says: "Yes of course, I agree with the players. The players need a break. I mean, I'm a goalkeeper, it's a different load for me. But I can understand that very, very well. There are a lot of games, a lot of pressure and it's clear that you always need a break in between. And I hope that you get that as a player too."

