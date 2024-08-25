  1. Residential Customers
Free kick in the video Shaqiri misses goal with first touch of the ball: "Would have been great if it had gone in"

Tobias Benz

25.8.2024

Xherdan Shaqiri is playing for FCB again. On Sunday, the 32-year-old celebrated his return to the Joggeli and almost scored with his very first touch of the ball.

25.08.2024, 19:43

25.08.2024, 19:44

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Shaqiri almost scored with his very first touch of the ball on his FCB return.
  • However, the ex-NATO star's free kick is parried by Yverdon keeper Bernardoni.
Show more

In the 66th minute, the time had come: St. Jakob-Park went wild - Shaqiri was substituted and took to the pitch at the Joggeli for the first time since his return.

Just one minute later, the 32-year-old is ready to take a free kick and aims to curl the ball straight into the goal from just under 20 meters. And the shot is indeed very good - but Yverdon goalkeeper Bernardoni also has a say in the matter and prevents the dream debut with a strong save (see video above).

"Makes you want more"

"It would have been great if it had gone in," Shaqiri laughs in an interview with blue Sport after the game. However, the fact that he didn't score on his return doesn't bother the 32-year-old. "We managed to pick up three points and played to nil. It makes you want more."

Shaq will have his next chance to score next Saturday. FC Basel will then visit FC Sion in the Super League. The game will be broadcast live on blue Sport.

