Kylian Mbappé is still waiting for his first league goal in Spain. His start with Real Madrid was not really good. The media are worried.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Real Madrid played out a 1-1 draw against UD Las Palmas on Gran Canaria on Thursday evening. Five points from three games means the worst start to the season in five years.

The media in Spain are particularly harsh on new signing Kylian Mbappé, who is still waiting for his first league goal.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti defends the players and takes full responsibility for the poor start. Show more

Spanish media are concerned about Real Madrid's poor start to the new season with superstar Kylian Mbappé. Two draws after three games are nothing that can't be fixed, wrote the newspaper "Sport". However, coach Carlo Ancelotti's problems in giving the team an identity following the departure of Toni Kroos and integrating Mbappé are a cause for concern.

The lack of coordination between Vinícius Júnior and Mbappé raises the most questions, wrote Mundo Deportivo. The newspaper "AS" focused on the fact that the Frenchman has yet to score. It is not due to a lack of perseverance, nor a lack of attitude or involvement in the game. "But at the moment of truth, Kylian is simply not succeeding," wrote "AS".

After three match days, arch-rivals FC Barcelona are four points ahead of Real. "There's something wrong with Mbappé," wrote the newspaper Marca after the 1:1 draw at Champions League winners UD Las Palmas on Thursday.

Star coach Ancelotti takes full responsibility

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti addresses the problems after the false start, but takes full responsibility for them. "I need to formulate the strategy on the pitch more clearly to give the players clarity. If there is a problem, the coach is responsible for finding a solution."

According to the Italian's brief analysis, they struggled to create moves, win the ball back and the gaps between the lines were too big. However, he takes the players out of the firing line: "I don't think there is a mental problem. I don't see a lack of character or attitude."

The task now is to "find a solution quickly". After all, the calendar is packed: Real Madrid, who have made their worst start to a season in five years, host Real Betis with Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez on Sunday. You can watch the game live on blue Sport.

