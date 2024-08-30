  1. Residential Customers
Nerves of steel St.Gallen's Ambrosius sinks the decisive penalty without looking

Tobias Benz

30.8.2024

St.Gallen's penalty hero Stephan Ambrosius sinks the decisive penalty for the Conference League qualifier against Trabzonspor without looking.

30.08.2024, 07:20

30.08.2024, 07:40

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC St.Gallen are through to the group stage of the Conference League after a penalty thriller against Trabzonspor.
  • Defender Stephan Ambrosius sinks the decisive penalty.
  • The FCSG hero doesn't even look at it.
Show more

"We'd rather not say anything about the no-look pass," blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi recently teased Xherdan Shaqiri when he tried to launch his team-mate Gauto into the deep with a no-look pass on his FCB return.

With a no-look pass or shot, the player executing it looks in a different direction. It is often a show act, but the action can also confuse opponents at the right moment. Brazilians Ronaldinho and Roberto Firmino are among the kings of no-look moves.

First assignment as a blue Sport expert. Mehmedi taunts Shaqiri:

First assignment as a blue Sport expertMehmedi taunts Shaqiri: "We'd rather not say anything about the no-look pass"

On Thursday, however, the two world stars had competition from St.Gallen. FCSG penalty hero Stephan Ambrosius shot the Espen into the Conference League with a spectacular no-look penalty.

The Espen defender looks away to his right as he takes the shot, instead of looking at the ball, goal or goalkeeper. Whether intentional or not, the shot is spot on and hits the net just under the crossbar. It is the decisive fifth penalty that secures FCSG's Conference League ticket.

Penalty thriller in Trabzon. Ice-cold St.Gallen qualify for the Conference League

Penalty thriller in TrabzonIce-cold St.Gallen qualify for the Conference League

