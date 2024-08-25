In his first assignment as a blue Sport expert, Admir Mehmedi follows his buddy Xherdan Shaqiri's performance against Yverdon very closely - and pokes fun at the FCB returnee in an interview after the final whistle.

Xherdan Shaqiri makes his first appearance since his return in FC Basel's 3-0 win over Yverdon.

Admir Mehmedi also celebrates his debut as a pundit in blue Sport's Super League studio.

Mehmedi observes his buddy's performance closely. He also doesn't miss a failed Shaqiri move. Show more

Admir Mehmedi celebrates his debut as the new blue Sport expert in the Super League studio and observes how his companion Xherdan Shaqiri makes his first appearance for FCB in 4477 days at St. Jakob-Park. And when the returnee appears for an interview after the final whistle, expert Mehmedi addresses a few words directly to the 32-year-old.

"Xherdan, who would have thought it? Me as an expert and you back at FC Basel. Congratulations on your transfer, your first appearance and your win," says Mehmedi, adding with a laugh: "We'd rather not say anything about the no-look pass."

"I still need some time"

Mehmedi refers to an action from the 72nd minute, when Shaqiri wants to launch his team-mate Gauto deep with a no-look pass. But Gauto doesn't get involved. "Yes, the players still have to get used to me a bit. You can see that," Shaqiri replies and grins: "But it's okay for the first game."

In any case, the new Basel number 10 is satisfied with his debut. "I had my moments. I haven't played for a while, so I still need some time. But I've had a good week with the team," says Shaqiri. He refrains from a counterattack in the direction of Mehmedi and believes: "With Admir, you've brought in a good expert."

