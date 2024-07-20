Super League coaches Marco Schällibaum, Thomas Häberli, Fabio Celestini and Patrick Rahmen (from left to right) are not all equally secure in the saddle.

Four of the twelve Super League clubs are starting the 2024/25 season with a new coach. Not all of them will survive, or at least that would be a big surprise.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Super League, several coaches have been sacked every season for years. Here you can find out who is particularly at risk.

The last time no coach was sacked in the top Swiss league was in the 2000/01 season. Since then, at least four coaches have had to leave their posts early every season - 22 times there have even been more than four.

Last season, FC Basel alone had three different coaches on the sidelines: Timo Schultz, Heiko Vogel and Fabio Celestini. Nevertheless, the latter still enjoys the trust of the club management and will start the season beginning this weekend as FCB coach.

Servette (Thomas Häberli), YB (Patrick Rahmen), Winterthur (Ognjen Zaric) and St.Gallen (Enrico Maassen) are starting the coming season with new coaches. And at FCZ, Ricardo Moniz has been promoted from interim coach to head coach.

And which coaches are particularly at risk this season? Here is blue Sport's assessment. Danger level 5 means that the coach is very unlikely to survive the season. Danger level 1 is almost like a job guarantee.

The more ⚡ you see, the greater the danger for the coach.

Sion ⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡ Didier Tholot

60-year-old Didier Tholot has led Sion back into the Super League. All well and good. But in the top division, Sion will certainly lose more often than they did in the Challenge League. And anyone who knows Christian Constantin knows that doesn't bode well for a coach.

GCZ ⚡⚡⚡⚡ Marco Schällibaum

Marco Schällibaum saved GC from relegation in extremis as a firefighter. In the nine games under his leadership, there were three wins, three defeats and three draws. If this average continues, another fight for survival looms - and in such cases, the coach is often sacrificed.

Servette ⚡⚡⚡⚡ Thomas Häberli

After three and a half years on the sidelines of Estonia's national team, Thomas Häberli is returning to Swiss club football. And he is taking on a job where he has to deliver. Because the expectations in Geneva are high. Last season, Servette won the Cup for the first time since 2001 under René Weiler and finished the season in 3rd place. And the year before that, Servette finished runners-up under Alain Geiger. Is Häberli the right man for the job? He has not yet had any major successes in his coaching career to date.

Lucerne ⚡⚡⚡⚡ Mario Frick

Mario Frick has been at FC Luzern for two and a half years, making him the second longest-serving Super League coach behind Mattia Croci-Torti, but last season ended in disappointment with the club missing out on the Championship Group. The fact that Ardon Jashari, one of the best players, is leaving the club is unlikely to make his job any easier. The fact that he flirted with leaving will not have pleased everyone at the club either. His team must score straight away, otherwise there is a risk of an early collapse.

St.Gallen ⚡⚡⚡⚡ Enrico Maassen

A new era is beginning at FC St.Gallen. After six years of Peter Zeidler, Enrico Maassen will take over as coach next season. As long as the 40-year-old ex-Augsburg coach continues to play similarly attractive power football, he should be pretty safe in the saddle. After all, you don't have to win a title in St.Gallen to win the hearts of the fans.

Winterthur ⚡⚡⚡⚡ Ognjen Zaric

The 35-year-old Zaric was Patrick Rahmen's assistant coach at Basel and Winterthur. Now he can prove that he can also work as a head coach. Winterthur seems to be a good place to do so, as the expectations are not excessive and Zaric does not have to fear for his job at the first headwind. Nevertheless, he has to prove that he is up to the job.

FCZ ⚡⚡⚡ Ricardo Moniz

Under the leadership of the 60-year-old Dutchman, FCZ have won four out of five games and secured fourth place in the final table. Moniz has previously worked with FCZ's young talent and has clearly won over his bosses. Of course, he also has to deliver results, but at the moment he enjoys the full confidence of the management.

Yverdon ⚡⚡⚡ Alessandro Mangiarratti

Mangiarratti took over the helm at Yverdon on matchday 13 last season after Marco Schällibaum was sacked despite a decent start to the season. Under his leadership, Yverdon never won more than two games in a row and averaged just 1.19 points per game. Mangiarratti is skating on thin ice.

Basel ⚡⚡⚡ Fabio Celestini

Under the leadership of David Degen, no coach can feel too confident. However, Fabio Celestini has done a good job so far and ensured that FC Basel did not have to worry about staying in the league until the bitter end. FCB have not lost any of their last eight competitive matches and have only conceded three goals. No one is talking about the title, but FCB certainly wants to be back at the top. If Basel get off to a bad start, the coach will soon find the air thin.

Lausanne ⚡⚡⚡ Ludovic Magnin

Magnin is one of three coaches who have been in office for more than two years. In his first season, he led Lausanne-Sport back into the Super League; in his second, he and his men managed to stay in the league.

Lugano ⚡⚡ Mattia Croci-Torti

Mattia Croci-Torti has been in charge at FC Lugano since September 20, 2021 - making him the longest-serving Super League coach. And his track record is impressive. Lugano started the season as the reigning runners-up and also won the Cup in 2022, losing narrowly in the final in the following two seasons. The ever-popular Croci-Torti has nothing to worry about yet, but of course expectations have also risen in Ticino.

YB ⚡⚡ Patrick Rahmen

In hindsight, FCB boss David Degen admitted that he had made a mistake by sacking Patrick Rahmens. The now 55-year-old had to leave his post in February 2022, even though FCB played very well under him and averaged 2.11 points per game. Rahmen also impressed as coach of the U21 national team, just as he did last season at FC Winterthur. There is no reason why he should not do a great job at YB as well.

