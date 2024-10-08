Magdeburg's Daniel Heber lives up to his name and lifts the ball with his hand in the penalty area. Not many people know that this is forbidden in football. IMAGO/Zink

In the Bundesliga 2 match between 1. FC Magdeburg and Greuther Fürth, there are two crazy handball scenes. Videos of the double blackout are now going viral.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Bundesliga 2 match between 1. FC Magdeburg and Greuther Fürth.

A video of the game went viral as two players inexplicably blacked out and took the ball in their own penalty area. Show more

In a curious game with two hand blackouts, 1. FC Magdeburg missed out on their first home win against Greuther Fürth and thus also the jump to the top of the Bundesliga 2 table.

The match began with a crazy scene: Fürth goalkeeper Nahuel Noll plucked the ball out of the air and waited until the opponents had left the penalty area. He then played the ball by hand to defender Gideon Jung, who apparently thought play had been stopped and wanted to take a goal kick. When he picked up the ball, referee Bastian Dankert immediately pointed to the penalty spot. Magdeburg's El Hankouri initially missed the penalty, but then scored with a follow-up shot.

Another handball in the penalty area

Events repeated themselves in the second half: After a foul on Fürth's Roberto Massimo, Magdeburg's Daniel Heber picked up the ball, but referee Dankert had not yet blown his whistle and pointed to the penalty spot for a handball, in accordance with the rules.

Fürth's Green (42) converted safely to score the equalizer. Fürth even equalized later on. It was just a side note in a game that will go down in history for two incredible blackouts.

