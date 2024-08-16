Ruben Vargas and Dan Ndoye caused a sensation at the European Championship - will they now move to a top club? imago

The transfer window in the top 5 leagues is still open for just under two weeks. Several Nati players could still be on the move. blue Sport does the check.

Jan Arnet

Age, 30 Lorient Yvon Mvogo (30)

Despite some outstanding performances from Mvogo, Lorient were unable to stay in Ligue 1 and were relegated. It is clear to the goalkeeper that he must now make a change. And he has also received a transfer permit from the club. However, Mvogo has rejected initial offers from Celtic Glasgow and Serie A promoted Parma, according to Blick. "I have to feel the trust of the club and feel comfortable. But above all, I have to play, play, play," says the goalkeeper. Where Mvogo ends up seems completely open.

Age Borussia Mönchengladbach Nico Elvedi (27)

Elvedi has been toying with a move for some time. Although his contract with Gladbach runs until 2027, the central defender makes no secret of the fact that he feels ready for a new challenge. "I'll be honest: if something interesting comes along, I'll listen to it," he told Sport Bild ahead of the European Championship . He could leave Borussia this summer via an exit clause for the fixed sum of ten million euros. However, the right offer does not seem to have arrived yet.

Age Augsburg Ruben Vargas (26)

After five years in Augsburg, the time seems ripe for the next step. The winger put in a strong performance at the European Championships to promote himself and increase his market value to 9 million euros, according to Transfermarkt. Ligue 1 club Stade Rennes are said to be keen on Vargas, according to L'Équipe. The transfer fee is said to be 7.5 million euros. His contract in Augsburg only runs until the end of the season.

Age Bologna Dan Ndoye (23)

He was the Swiss high-flyer at the European Championships and is also in the notebooks of some top clubs thanks to his strong last season at Bologna. After rumors circulated around the European Championships that Inter Milan, Juventus Turin and Manchester United, among others, were interested in Ndoye, things have been pretty quiet around the 23-year-old of late.

He recently said in an interview with blue Sport: "We don't know what the future holds. Things move quickly in football. But at the moment I'm in Bologna and very happy there." However, a transfer is not out of the question. Bologna are said to be willing to talk from 25 million euros. Ndoye's contract is still valid until 2027.

Age Burnley Zeki Amdouni (23)

Only a year ago, Amdouni moved from FC Basel to the Premier League in England. However, the striker was unable to prevent Burnley FC from being relegated and the next transfer could now be on the cards. Amdouni was not in the Burnley squad at the start of the Championship season. Was it because he started his preparations later due to the European Championship? Or because Burnley are no longer planning to use the international attacker?

According to Blick, several clubs from the top European leagues have Amdouni on their radar. However, it has not yet become concrete. It is possible that Burnley are (still) asking for too much money, after the English club paid a whopping 18.6 million euros for the 23-year-old a year ago. Amdouni's contract still has four years to run, so a loan deal with an option to buy is the most likely option.

These national team players have already moved Leonidas Stergiou, FC St.Gallen to VfB Stuttgart (purchase option exercised after loan)

Remo Freuler, from Nottingham Forest to Bologna (option to buy after loan)

Ricardo Rodriguez, FC Torino to Real Betis

Ardon Jashari, FC Luzern to Club Brugge

Fabian Rieder, Stade Rennes to VfB Stuttgart (loan) Show more

Age Ludogorets Kwadwo Duah (27)

He was the surprise man par excellence at the European Championships. Hardly anyone expected Duah to be called up - and then he was in the starting eleven against Hungary and even scored the opening goal. The 27-year-old is still under contract with Ludogorets in Bulgaria until 2026, but is dreaming of Serie A. The striker has made a successful start to the new season with three goals in his first four competitive matches. Duah has changed clubs almost every year since 2017. Will the next transfer follow this summer?

Age Without a club Xherdan Shaqiri (32)

Shaqiri is no longer a national team player. After 125 appearances, the 32-year-old retired from the national team a month ago. Nevertheless, Shaq should not go unmentioned here. Especially as it is clearer with no other player listed that a new challenge awaits this summer. Because Shaqiri's mega-contract with Chicago Fire has been terminated. What's next? blue Sport already reported during the European Championship that FC Basel is definitely open to a Shaqiri return. Of course, the attacking star would have to make significant cuts to his salary if he moved to Switzerland.

If Shaqiri wants to sign another big contract in the fall of his career, he would probably have to go to Saudi Arabia. During the European Championship, however, Shaq said that he would like to play in Europe again. A move to Greece could therefore become an option. According to "CH Media", Panathinaikos Athens have been courting Shaqiri for some time and talks are now said to be at an advanced stage. Panathinaikos are said to be prepared to pay Shaqiri an annual salary of 3 million, according to reports.